An official Star Wars map has been revealed – but features one glaring omission

A new Star Wars map has offered up an official look at that galaxy far, far away. However, as eagle-eyed fans have already noticed, there's one glaring omission: Exegol.

The Sith planet appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and was the home of the formerly deceased Emperor Palpatine. However, the location of Exegol was previously unknown to the majority of the galaxy, and the new Star Wars map appears in the upcoming book Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Traveler's Guide.

Galaxy's Edge happens to be the name of the Disney Park ride, which takes place within Star Wars canon between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. Exegol may not be able to make an appearance in the book because of this.

See the full map – which includes a bunch of planets you've probably never heard of – here. In other related Star Wars news, some recent concept art of Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker has been unveiled by production designer Kevin Jenkins.

"At the very beginning of production, I was on my own developing designs for Palpatine's return," he wrote on Twitter. "Due to secrecy at the time and I was locked away in my own dark office, let out once a week to review designs with JJ. This pencil sketch is from the very first batch."

Palpatine's return and the appearance of Exegol were both met with mixed reviews from the fandom, many of whom still had a bunch of questions about The Rise of Skywalker after walking out of cinemas.