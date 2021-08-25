New soccer game UFL promises fair play

A brand new soccer sim called UFL has just been revealed.

The reveal for the brand new game took place just earlier today at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, as hosted as always by Geoff Keighley. Partway through the celebrations, a very brief cinematic trailer for UFL was showcased, to reveal a brand new soccer game entering the stage.

The very short trailer didn't give away a huge amount about the game, in all. We saw all the usual things you'd naturally associate with any soccer game, or real-life match for that matter: players lacing up their boots, strolling out onto the pitch, and kicking the ball about a bit.

However, there was a pretty big emphasis on fair play throughout the reveal trailer for the new game. In the UFL trailer, the phrase "fair to play" was flashed up on screen near the conclusion of the trailer, and immediately afterwards, a developer popped up for a few seconds to emphasize the game's important on fair to play. We don't really know how that takes shape within the game itself, but is this a bit of a shot at EA's dominant FIFA franchise? Only time will tell.

Nonetheless, it's nice to have another soccer competitor trying to carve out a space in the sports gaming landscape. Right now the field is undoubtedly ruled by FIFA, with FIFA 22 arriving later this year, and PES has been renamed to "eFootball," and is actually going free-to-play when it launches this year.

Head over to our big FIFA 22 preview for more on the upcoming game.