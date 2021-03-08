New set photos show first glimpse of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga filming House of Gucci

The first set photos have emerged from Ridley Scott's upcoming crime drama, The House of Gucci, which is currently filming in Italy.

Adam Driver is playing Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci, while Lady Gaga plays his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. The movie, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995.

First pictures of Lady Gaga & Adam Driver on the set of “House of Gucci” in Italy. pic.twitter.com/Br5MaslkE4March 8, 2021 See more

The pics show Driver and Gaga standing on what looks like a balcony. Driver has donned glasses and a turtleneck, while Gaga is wearing an extremely fluffy hat. Although it doesn't give away much about the plot of what they're shooting, it seems we can expect extravagant costumes aplenty (as you'd expect from a Gucci biopic).

Alongside the unhappy couple, Jeremy Irons will play Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father (despite reports last this year that suggested Robert De Niro was in talks for the role), while Jared Leto and Al Pacino are also on board to star, playing Paolo Gucci and Aldo Gucci respectively.

Driver's last movie was also a Scott joint – due to be released in October, The Last Duel is a historical thriller set in 14th-Century France. Driver stars alongside Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, this is Gaga's first role since her Oscar-nominated turn as Ally in A Star is Born .