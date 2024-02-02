New RTS from Warcraft and StarCraft veterans smashes through nearly every stretch goal in $2m Kickstarter campaign, even though it was already fully funded

A new real-time strategy game from former Starcraft 2 and Warcraft 3 developers has blitzed past its Kickstarter target, amassing funds of over $2 million.

Stormgate is the brand new project from Frost Giant Studios, and it's become quite the success story on Kickstarter. Initially seeking just $100,000 to get its new game fully funded, Stormgate has accrued $2,380,701 from a grand total of 28,143 backers, which means its funded nearly every single one of its stretch goals.

This means Stormgate backers have unlocked new elements like profile portraits, "advanced hero customization," expanded personalities for bots, new three-play weekly mutators to mix up gameplay, and many more stretch goals for new features on Kickstarter.

Stormgate's astounding Kickstarter campaign took place even after it was fully-funded for launch. "This Kickstarter is in part a response to fan requests for a way to purchase a physical Collector's Edition of Stormgate," the Kickstarter page reads, so Frost Giant Studios' game really has gone above and beyond with this campaign.

Billed as a "hyper-responsive real-time strategy game," Stormgate will feature an ongoing campaign, a 1v1 mode, a 3v3 mode, three-player online co-op, a "powerful editor," and much more. It's even called a "Blizzard-style RTS" by Frost Giant Studios, which gives backers a great idea of what they're in for. In fact, the new game is even called a "spiritual successor" to the likes of Warcraft and Starcraft.

Stormgate's going to have an entire year of early access, while Frost Giant Studios is busy working away on elements like the editor, the 3v3 mode, the game's different factions, and more. There's no word on when this early access period will start, but after it's over, Stormgate will hopefully be in a position to fully launch.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at some great upcoming titles to play while we wait for the new RTS to drop.