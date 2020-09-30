New on Netflix (October 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It's nearly Halloween! Well, close enough. Thankfully, sizeable chunk of what's new on Netflix is looking to ring in the spooky season with ghoulish gusto. The entirety of October is populated with shows and movies that will send shivers down your spine and scrambling behind the sofa.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is one such series, with the anthology show departing Hill House and heading for pastures new. Don't worry, there are still plenty of ghosts in the mix this time around.

On the less spooky side of things, those who need to catch up on Schitt's Creek will be pleased to know season 6 is new on Netflix in October. Plus, there's a second volume of Unsolved Mysteries and even the likes of Her and Gran Torino to keep you company as the night draw in.

It's all here in our complete list of what's arriving on Netflix this month: every single show, movie and documentary.

New Netflix shows: October 2020

Bakugan: Armored Alliance season 2 – October 1

Bom Dia, Veronica – October 1

Carmen Sandiego season 3 – October 1

Code Lyoko: seasons 1-4 – October 1

Evil season 1 – October 1

Familiar Wife season 1 – October 1

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate – October 1

Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood – October 1

Pasal Kau – October 1

Sword Art Online: Alicization – October 1

The Parkers seasons 1-5 – October 1

The Unicorn: Season 1 – October 1

The Worst Witch season 4 – October 1

You Cannot Hide season 1 – October 1

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween – October 2

The Binding – October 2

Emily in Paris – October 2

Song Exploder – October 2

Starbeam: Halloween Hero – October 6

Schitt’s Creek season 6 – October 7

To The Lake – October 7

Deaf U – October 9

Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 2: Rio – October 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor – October 9

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters – October 9

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 3 – October 12

The Cabin with Bart Kreischer – October 13

Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef – October 13

Half & Half seasons 1-4 – October 15

One on One seasons 1-5 – October 15

Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2, part 1 – October 15

Social Distance – October 15

Dream Home Makeover – October 16

Grand Army – October 16

La Revolution – October 16

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 – October 16

Unsolved Mysteries volume 2 – October 19

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection – October 20

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 3 – October 21

Barbarians – October 23

Move – October 23

Perdida – October 23

The Queen’s Gambit – October 23

Blood of Zeus – October 27

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt season 4 – October 27

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine – October 27

Somebody Feed Phil season 4 – October 30

Suburra season 3 – October 30

New Netflix movies: October 2020

A.M.I. – October 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls – October 1

Along Came a Spider – October 1

Basic Instinct – October 1

Black '47 – October 1

Cape Fear – October 1

The Dukes of Hazzard – October 1

Employee of the Month – October 1

Enemy at the Gates – October 1

Fargo – October 1

Free State of Jones – October 1

Ghost Rider – October 1

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – October 1

Gran Torino – October 1

Her – October 1

House of 1,000 Corpses – October 1

Human Nature – October 1

Hunt for the Wilderpeople – October 1

I'm Leaving Now – October 1

The Longest Yard – October 1

The Prince & Me – October 1

Poseidon – October 1

The Outpost – October 1

Stranger than Fiction – October 1

Superman Returns – October 1

Troy – October 1

WarGames – October 1

We Have Always Lived in the Castle – October 1

Yogi Bear – October 1

Serious Men – October 2

Vampires vs. The Bronx – October 2

Colombiana – October 4

Saturday Church – October 6

Walk Away From Love – October 6

Hubie Halloween – October 7

The Forty-Year-Old Version – October 9

Ginny Weds Sunny – October 9

Alice Junior – October 14

Moneyball – October 14

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting – October 15

Batman: The Killing Joke – October 15

Love Like The Falling Rain – October 15

In The Valley of Violence – October 16

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – October 16

Unfriended – October 16

ParaNorman – October 18

Carol – October 20

Rebecca – October 21

Bending the Arc – October 22

Cadaver – October 22

The Hummingbird Project – October 22

Yes, God, Yes – October 22

Over The Moon – October 23

Holidate – October 28

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – October 28

Bronx – October 30

The Day of the Lord – October 30

His House – October 30

The 12th Man – October 31

New Netflix documentaries: October 2020