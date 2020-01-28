New on Netflix (February 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It’s time to check out what you’ll be watching next month with our full list of what’s new on Netflix in February 2020. Whether you’re planning a date night, a movie marathon, or just want a peek at all the latest movies, shows, and documentaries arriving on the streaming service this month, there’s bound to be something here for you.

Among the undoubted headline acts in February on Netflix is comic book adaptation Locke & Key. The property has had a rocky history, with one adaptation being scrapped in 2011 – but this tale of three children being granted access to magical keys that allow them to travel anywhere is sure to shoot right up your watchlist in no time.

Elsewhere, there’s the second season of Narcos: Mexico, To All The Boys I Loved Before’s sequel, and Horse Girl, a drama-mystery starring Alison Brie that has probably the weirdest trailer you’ll see all year.

So, join us as we rundown what's new on Netflix in February 2020 – including a brief look at Netflix UK’s upcoming arrivals. Scroll down to the very bottom for that.

New Netflix shows (February 2020)

Team Kaylie Part 3 – February 3

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! – February 4

Cagaster of an Insect Cage – February 6

Dragon Rescue Riders season 2 – February 7

Locke & Key – February 7

My Holo Love – February 7

Who Killed Malcolm X? – February 7

Better Call Saul season 4 – February 9

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-rama – February 9

Dragon Quest Your Story – February 13

Love is Blind – February 13

Narcos: Mexico season 2 – February 13

Cable Girls final season – February 14

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia – February 17

Chef Show: Volume 3 – February 19

Spectros – February 20

Gentefied – February 21

Glitch Techs – February 21

I Am Not Okay With This – February 26

Altered Carbon season 2 – February 27

Followers – February 27

Babylon Berlin season 3 – February 28

Queen Sono – February 28

Restaurants on the Edge – February 28

Unstoppable – February 28

New Netflix movies (February 2020)

A Bad Moms Christmas – February 1

A Little Princess – February 1

Back to the Future Part 3 – February 1

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – February 1

Center Stage – February 1

Cookie’s Fortune – February 1

Dear John – February 1

The Dirty Dozen – February 1

Dirty Harry – February 1

Driving Miss Dairy – February 1

Elizabeth – February 1

Elizabeth: The Golden Age – February 1

Fools Rush In – February 1

Hancock – February 1

Love Jacked – February 1

The Notebook – February 1

The Other Guys – February 1

The Pianist – February 1

Police Academy – February 1

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment – February 1

Police Academy 3: Back in Training – February 1

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol – February 1

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach – February 1

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege – February 1

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow – February 1

Purple Rain – February 1

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – February 1

Scary Movie 2 – February 1

Sex and the City 2 – February 1

Sordo – February 3

Faith, Hope & Love – February 4

She Did That – February 4

The Ballad of Lefty Brown – February 7

Horse Girl – February 7

The Coldest Game – February 8

Polaroid – February 9

Good Time – February 11

Q Ball – February 11

Anna Karenina – February 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – February 12

Isi & Ossi – February 14

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – February 14

Starship Troopers – February 15

A Haunted House – February 21

System Crasher – February 21

Girl on the Third Floor – February 22

Full Count – February 23

Every Time I Die – February 25

The Angry Birds Movie 2 – February 27

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution – February 27

All the Bright Places – February 28

Jerry Maguire – February 29

New Netflix documentaries (February 2020)

Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us – February 5

The Pharmacist – February 5

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story – February 5

Babies – February 21

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 – February 28

New on Netflix UK (February 2020)

Here’s a small snapshot of what’s coming in February 2020, courtesy of Netflix: