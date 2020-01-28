New on Netflix (February 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It’s time to check out what you’ll be watching next month with our full list of what’s new on Netflix in February 2020. Whether you’re planning a date night, a movie marathon, or just want a peek at all the latest movies, shows, and documentaries arriving on the streaming service this month, there’s bound to be something here for you.
Among the undoubted headline acts in February on Netflix is comic book adaptation Locke & Key. The property has had a rocky history, with one adaptation being scrapped in 2011 – but this tale of three children being granted access to magical keys that allow them to travel anywhere is sure to shoot right up your watchlist in no time.
Elsewhere, there’s the second season of Narcos: Mexico, To All The Boys I Loved Before’s sequel, and Horse Girl, a drama-mystery starring Alison Brie that has probably the weirdest trailer you’ll see all year.
So, join us as we rundown what's new on Netflix in February 2020 – including a brief look at Netflix UK’s upcoming arrivals. Scroll down to the very bottom for that.
New Netflix shows (February 2020)
- Team Kaylie Part 3 – February 3
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! – February 4
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage – February 6
- Dragon Rescue Riders season 2 – February 7
- Locke & Key – February 7
- My Holo Love – February 7
- Who Killed Malcolm X? – February 7
- Better Call Saul season 4 – February 9
- Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-rama – February 9
- Dragon Quest Your Story – February 13
- Love is Blind – February 13
- Narcos: Mexico season 2 – February 13
- Cable Girls final season – February 14
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia – February 17
- Chef Show: Volume 3 – February 19
- Spectros – February 20
- Gentefied – February 21
- Glitch Techs – February 21
- I Am Not Okay With This – February 26
- Altered Carbon season 2 – February 27
- Followers – February 27
- Babylon Berlin season 3 – February 28
- Queen Sono – February 28
- Restaurants on the Edge – February 28
- Unstoppable – February 28
New Netflix movies (February 2020)
- A Bad Moms Christmas – February 1
- A Little Princess – February 1
- Back to the Future Part 3 – February 1
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut – February 1
- Center Stage – February 1
- Cookie’s Fortune – February 1
- Dear John – February 1
- The Dirty Dozen – February 1
- Dirty Harry – February 1
- Driving Miss Dairy – February 1
- Elizabeth – February 1
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age – February 1
- Fools Rush In – February 1
- Hancock – February 1
- Love Jacked – February 1
- The Notebook – February 1
- The Other Guys – February 1
- The Pianist – February 1
- Police Academy – February 1
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment – February 1
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training – February 1
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol – February 1
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach – February 1
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege – February 1
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow – February 1
- Purple Rain – February 1
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – February 1
- Scary Movie 2 – February 1
- Sex and the City 2 – February 1
- Sordo – February 3
- Faith, Hope & Love – February 4
- She Did That – February 4
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown – February 7
- Horse Girl – February 7
- The Coldest Game – February 8
- Polaroid – February 9
- Good Time – February 11
- Q Ball – February 11
- Anna Karenina – February 12
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – February 12
- Isi & Ossi – February 14
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – February 14
- Starship Troopers – February 15
- A Haunted House – February 21
- System Crasher – February 21
- Girl on the Third Floor – February 22
- Full Count – February 23
- Every Time I Die – February 25
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 – February 27
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution – February 27
- All the Bright Places – February 28
- Jerry Maguire – February 29
New Netflix documentaries (February 2020)
- Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us – February 5
- The Pharmacist – February 5
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story – February 5
- Babies – February 21
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 – February 28
New on Netflix UK (February 2020)
Here's a small snapshot of what's coming in February 2020, courtesy of Netflix:
- Horse Girl – February 7
- Locke & Key – February 7
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – February 12
- Narcos: Mexico season 2 – February 13
- Isi & Ossi – February 14
- Better Call Saul season 5 (weekly) – February 24
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution – February 27
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 – February 28