New on Disney Plus in September 2021: All the new movies and shows

September brings plenty of excellent new movies and TV shows to Disney Plus. Marvel's What If...? continues worldwide, along with new episodes of The Walking Dead and Only Murders in the Building in the UK. Then there's the latest release from the galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars: Visions arriving this month. Billie Eilish's one of a kind concert special also debuts soon, and in the UK, American Horror Stories kicks off September 8, if you're in the mood for a fright.

We've rounded up every single movie and TV show arriving to Disney Plus this September, in both the US and the UK – so you can start planning your binge-watches whichever side of the pond you're on. We've also picked out our top three choices from the list to help you get started with everything the streamer has to offer this month. So, scroll on to see everything coming to Disney Plus this September.

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – September 3

Singer Billie Eilish takes to the Hollywood Bowl stage to perform her latest album, Happier than Ever, from start to finish. The special will also feature animation, which will explore Los Angeles. Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne co-direct. FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, and guitarist Romero Lubambo will make guest appearances. "It's a concert film, but it's also a story at the same time," Eilish says in the special's trailer.

American Horror Stories – September 8

UK viewers can start watching Ryan Murphy's latest show, American Horror Stories, this September on Disney Plus following its earlier Hulu release in the US. A spin-off of the similarly titled American Horror Story, this terrifying anthology series features returning cast members like Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman, and Dylan McDermott. The first two episodes revolve around the infamous Murder House, while other installments deal with a film that drives audiences wild, a camping trip gone wrong, and a violent Christmas.

Star Wars Visions – September 22

This Star Wars anime anthology is made up of nine episodes from a range of studios. Each installment will explore a new corner of the galaxy far, far away, and are titled: The Duel, Tatooine Rhapsody, The Twins, The Village Bride, The Ninth Jedi, T0-B1, The Elder, Lop & Ocho, and Akakiri. The star-studded voice cast features Temuera Morrison back as Boba Fett, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Henry Golding, David Harbour, Lucy Liu, and George Takei.

New on Disney Plus US in September 2021

New on Disney Plus September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue season 2

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog – Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog – Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad season 1, 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts)

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 6

Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings

Monsters at Work episode 10

Turner & Hooch episode 7

What If...? episode 4

New on Disney Plus September 2

Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal

New on Disney Plus September 3

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

New on Disney Plus: September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective season 2, 15 episodes

Disney's Pepper Ann, seasons 1 – 3

The Incredible Dr. Pol season 19, 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws season 1

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 1

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 7

Turner & Hooch episode 8

What If...? episode 5

New on Disney Plus: September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven's Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short)

New on Disney Plus: September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool season 2

Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 16

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4, 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade season 1, 3 episodes

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 2

Turner & Hooch episode 9

What If...? episode 6

New on Disney Plus: September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney's Broadway Hits At London's Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short)

New on Disney Plus: September 22

Dog: Impossible season 2

Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1, 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions – Season 1 Premiere

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – Bonus Featurettes

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 9

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 3

Turner & Hooch episode 10

What If...? episode 7

New on Disney Plus: September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story

New on Disney Plus: September 29

Disney's Magic Bake-Off season 1, 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies season 3, 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool season 1

Disney Junior Vampirina season 3

Great Barrier Reef season 1

The Hatcher Family Dairy season 1

Rolie Polie Olie seasons 1 – 5

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 10

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 4

Turner & Hooch episode 11

What If...? episode 8

New on Disney Plus UK September 2021

New on Disney Plus: September 1

Dug Days

Monsters at Work episode 10

What If...? episode 4

Turner & Hooch episode 7

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 6

Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6

American Dad season 17 episode 9

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 3

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 4

That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 1

Sydney to the Max YR3 episodes 1 – 10

Minnie's Bow Toons

Wicked Tuna: North vs South YR6

World's Deadliest: Jaws & Sins

Drugged 2

Breakout YR2

Motherland: Fort Salem season 1

New on Disney Plus: September 2

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

New on Disney Plus: September 3

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

The D'Amelio Show

War Of The Worlds season 2 episode 8

Cannibal Sharks

King of Coke: Living the High Life

The Martian

That Thing You Do!

Derailed

The A-Team

New on Disney Plus: September 6

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3

New on Disney Plus: September 7

Only Murders In The Building episode 4

New on Disney Plus: September 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 1

What If...? episode 5

Turner & Hooch episode 8

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 7

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 5

American Horror Stories episode 1

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 4

That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 2

American Dad season 17 episode 10

Private Practice season 1 – 6

Secret Life of Predators

Riding Britain's Railway

The Truth Behind 2

Disney Junior Muppet Babies season 3

New on Disney Plus: September 10

Pixar – Sparkshort – Twenty Something

Disney Far Away From Raven's Home

9/11 Control the Skies

My 9/11

9/11: The Plane that Hit the Pentagon

George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist

The Next Mega Tsunami

Return from the Dead

Maze Runner: Scorch Trials

Walk the Line

He Got Game

New on Disney Plus: September 11

Bin Laden's Hard Drive

New on Disney Plus: September 13

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 4

New on Disney Plus: September 14

Only Murders In The Building episode 5

New on Disney Plus: September 15

What If...? episode 6

Turner & Hooch episode 9

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 2

American Horror Stories episode 2

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 8

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 6

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 5

American Dad season 17 episode 11

That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 3

Mickey Mouse Hot Diggity Dog Tales

Sadie Sparks Shorts

No Man Left Behind

Botswana

Facing... YR1

The Orville seasons 1 – 2

No Offence seasons 1 – 3

New on Disney Plus: September 17

Pixar SparkShort – Nona

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney's Broadway Hits At London's Royal Albert Hall

Water and Power: A California Heist

Petra: Secrets of the Ancient Builders

Worst Weather Ever?

Hitler The Junkie

Hitler's Supergun

Eyewitness: D-Day

Hitler's Teen Killers

Deadpool

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Antwone Fisher

New on Disney Plus: September 20

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5

New on Disney Plus: September 21

Only Murders In The Building episode 6

New on Disney Plus: September 22

Star Wars Visions

What If...? episode 7

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 3

Turner & Hooch episode 10

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 9

Y: The Last Man episodes 1 – 3

American Horror Stories episode 3

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 7

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 6

American Dad season 17 episode 12

That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 4

Just Roll With It YR2

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist

Africa's Deadliest 4

Taboo 7

Lion Ranger

Stumptown season 1

Press season 1

Deadwater Fell season 1

Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1, 7 episodes

New on Disney Plus: September 24

A Spark Story

Witness Disaster

Giraffe: African Giant

Strangest Bird Alive

2000s Greatest Tragedies

American Blackout

Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers

Dino Death Match

Inside the Muslim Brotherhood

The Descendants

Taken 3

Cinderella Man

Broken Arrow

New on Disney Plus: September 27

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 6

New on Disney Plus: September 28

Only Murders in the Building episode 7

New on Disney Plus: September 29

Turner & Hooch episode 11

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 10

What If...? episode 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 4

The Great North episodes 1 – 2

American Horror Stories episode 4

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 10

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 8

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 7

American Dad season 17 episode 13

That One Word: Feyenoord season 1 episode 5

Dino Ranch, 7 episodes

Raven's Home YR4, 11 episodes

Africa's Hunters YR1-2

Modern Family season 9

Mistresses seasons 1 – 4

