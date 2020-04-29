New on Amazon Prime (May 2020): Every new movie and show arriving this month

By now, you’ve probably exhausted your watchlists and box sets. Luckily, there’s plenty new on Amazon Prime in May to help get you out of your streaming stupor and into discovering fresh shows and movies you can’t wait to tell your friends and family about – from a safe distance, of course.
Among the highlights this month on Amazon Prime is all five seasons of the J.J. Abrams-created series Alias, while those of you thirsty (ahem) for a new dose of Poldark can rest easy in the knowledge that season 5 is also arriving in May.
On the movie side of things, you’ve got plenty of genre flicks (Friday the 13th, anyone?), comedies, and even Elton John biopic Rocketman to help you pass the time this weekend and beyond.
Those looking for a list of Amazon Prime UK arrivals in May should scroll right to the bottom. It’s well worth it, trust me. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Ready Player One, and Mad Max: Fury Road all feature.
New shows on Amazon Prime (May 2020)
- Upload season 1 – May 1
- The Durrells season 4 – May 3
- Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal – May 8
- Alias seasons 1-5 – May 11
- The Last Narc season 1 – May 15
- Poldark season 5 – May 17
- Homecoming season 2 – May 22
New movies on Amazon Prime (May 2020)
- A Cadaver Christmas – May 1
- Assassination Tango – May 1
- Best of Shaolin Kung Fu – May 1
- Crooked Hearts – May 1
- Escape From Alcatraz – May 1
- Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s – May 1
- Fearless Young Boxer – May 1
- Five Fingers of Steel – May 1
- Friday The 13th Part III – May 1
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter – May 1
- Gloria – May 1
- Green Dragon Inn – May 1
- House Of D – May 1
- I Hate Tom Petty – May 1
- Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth – May 1
- Inferno – May 1
- Night Train Murders – May 1
- 10 Fingers of Steel – May 1
- Torso – May 1
- Who Saw Her Die? – May 1
- The Hustle – May 7
- The Goldfinch – May 8
- Jack and Jill – May 10
- Seberg – May 15
- Like Crazy – May 19
- Trial by Fire – May 19
- Rocketman – May 22
- Come to Daddy – May 23
- The Tracker – May 25
- The Vast of Night – May 29
New on Amazon Prime UK (May 2020)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – May 1
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – May 1
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – May 1
- Ready Player One – May 1
- Upload season 1 – May 1
- American Psycho – May 4
- Outlander season 5 – May 4 (and new episodes weekly)
- Ocean's Eleven – May 7
- Ocean’s Twelve – May 7
- Ocean's Thirteen – May 7
- Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal – May 8
- Neighbours – May 8
- Alex Rider: Stormbreaker – May 15
- The Last Narc – May 15
- Agents of Shield seasons 1-6 – May 18
- Homecoming season 2 – May 22
- Mad Max: Fury Road – May 24
- Passengers – May 24
- Richie Rich – May 24
- Sherlock Holmes – May 30
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – May 30