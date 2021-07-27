New on Amazon Prime in August 2021: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

A new month means new additions to Amazon Prime Video, and this August there are tons of excellent new movies and TV shows to get streaming. Brand new originals in the US this month include Val, A24's documentary about Val Kilmer, as well as the next star-studded season of Modern Love, Annette starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and sci-fi series S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies.

In the UK, new Amazon Originals are mystery thriller Cruel Summer, as well as heist movie The Vault, and the time-bending series Boss Level. The UK also gets Modern Love the same day as the US.

We've rounded up every new movie and TV show arriving to Amazon Prime Video this month, and picked out our top three choices – so you can get planning those movie nights and binge-watches. You can also find the entire list for both the US and UK below, meaning you're ready to stream whichever side of the pond you're on. Scroll on to check out our complete list of all the new titles streaming on Amazon Prime this August.

Val – August 6 (US)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video/A24)

A new documentary from A24 and directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, Val is all about Val Kilmer. The documentary promises a personal look at the legendary actor, who has starred in movies like Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Tombstone. Much of the footage comes from Kilmer's own video camera, meaning we get priceless behind the scenes glimpses at the actor's time on movie sets. The documentary was released in theaters on July 23 following its Cannes debut, and lands on Amazon Prime this August 6.

Modern Love season 2 – August 13

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Season 2 of Amazon Prime's anthology series is arriving this month. The TV show takes its inspiration from The New York Times column of the same name, and this season's star-studded cast features Kit Harrington, Dominique Fishback, Lucy Boynton, Tobias Menzies, Minnie Driver, and Anna Paquin, to name a few. The trailer promises stories that include strangers meeting on a train, a divorced couple rekindling, and friends falling in love.

Annette – August 20 (US)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, this film sees a stand-up comedian (Driver) and an opera singer (Cotillard) in a high-profile relationship, which is strained by jealousy and bitterness. When their child Annette is born, she has her mother's beautiful singing voice – and she's also made of wood. The film, directed by Leos Carax, is partially sung, and is written by musical duo Sparks (Ron and Russell Mael). It arrives to theaters this August 6 after its Cannes debut, and hits Amazon Prime on August 20.

Everything new on Amazon Prime US this August

New on Amazon Prime: August 1

21

Aliens

All About Steve

Anaconda

Annie

Attack The Block

Borat

Catch Me If You Can

Center Stage

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Elektra

Escape From Alcatraz

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Freedomland

Hook

In Her Shoes

Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Knowing

La Bamba

Machete

Made Of Honor

Max Payne

Moneyball

Mud

My Best Friend's Wedding

Patriot Games

Pearl Harbor

Predator

Predator 2

Seabiscuit

Secret Window

Sideways

Slither

Something's Gotta Give

Soul Surfer

The Great Debaters

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Legend Of Zorro

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Natural

The Roommate

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Water For Elephants

You, Me And Dupree

New on Amazon Prime: August 6

Val (Amazon Original)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: August 13

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (Amazon Exclusive)

Modern Love season 2 (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: August 16

Evan Almighty

In Bruges

New on Amazon Prime: August 17

The Skeleton Twins

New on Amazon Prime: August 20

Annette (Amazon Original)

Killer Among Us

New on Amazon Prime: August 27

The Courier

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta (Amazon Original)

Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this August

New on Amazon Prime: August 1

Deep Impact

New on Amazon Prime: August 2

Evolution

Fighting

Reef Break

New on Amazon Prime: August 3

The Angry Birds Movie

New on Amazon Prime: August 6

Cruel Summer (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: August 7

The Secret Life of Pets

Trainwreck

New on Amazon Prime: August 9

Jumanji

Peter Rabbit

New on Amazon Prime: August 11

Stargirl season 2

New on Amazon Prime: August 13

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

Modern Love season 2 (Amazon Original)

Boss Level (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: August 16

Admission

New on Amazon Prime: August 20

Nine Perfect Strangers

New on Amazon Prime: August 22

Fun with Dick and Jane

New on Amazon Prime: August 27

Kevin Can F**k Himself

The Vault (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: August 30