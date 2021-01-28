New on Amazon Prime in February 2021: All the new movies and shows

As the pandemic continues, you’re probably hoping for plenty of new TV shows and movies to watch. Luckily, there's loads new on Amazon Prime to enjoy this February, with new originals like Tell Me Your Secrets and Bliss arriving, as well as classics like Coming to America and – just in time for Valentine’s Day – Moulin Rouge.

If you’re looking for a light-hearted, fun blockbuster for all ages, look no further than 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and for kids, there’s also Antz. There’s something for horror fans this month, too, if the usual romantic February fare just isn’t your thing: The Haunting in Connecticut hits Amazon Prime February 1st.

As for something to make you laugh, as well as Coming to America (which is getting an Amazon Prime exclusive sequel on March 5) there’s Shanghai Noon, the Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan-starring cowboy comedy. Scroll on to check out everything else that’s new to Amazon Prime in February – as well as our top three picks to stream.

Tell Me Your Secrets – TBA February

An Amazon Original series, this thriller follows three characters, each of them with a disturbing past. It stars Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater, and was created by Harriet Warner. The series is set to be an intense ride, with Brenneman's Mary desperate to find her missing daughter, Rabe's Emma a survivor of an encounter with a killer, and now plagued by horrific nightmares, and Linklater's John an ex-predator seeking redemption.

Bliss – February 5

Starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek, this Amazon Original sees Wilson’s Greg, a divorcee, lose his job. He then meets Hayek’s Isabel, who is convinced they’re living in a simulation, and her and Greg are the only real people around. Even stranger, she’s actually right… It all goes wrong when things start to fall apart with the experiments that allow people into the fake realities, which are purposefully awful to make those experiencing them appreciate the real world more. Mike Cahill penned the script and directs this mind-bending drama.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things – February 12

Another Amazon Original, this sci-fi flick stars Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, and Josh Hamilton, and is based on the short story of the same name by Lev Grossman. The main characters are living the same day over and over, Groundhog Day–style, which means they have all the time in the world and then some to make the eponymous map. At first, Allen's character Mark is the only one aware of the time loop, until he realizes Newton's Margaret knows too. They've got to figure out how to escape, and if they even want to.

Everything new on Amazon US this February

New on Amazon Prime: February 1

Antz

Australia

Coming To America

Courageous

Dazed And Confused

Down To Earth

How She Move

Imagine That

Just Wright

Moulin Rouge

Notes On A Scandal

Shanghai Noon

Spy Next Door

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Ides Of March

The Prestige

There’s Something About Mary

The Village

Billions seasons 1–3

One On One season 1–5

Raiders of Ghost City season 1

Safe House season 1

The Game seasons 1–3

New on Amazon Prime: February 5

Bliss (Amazon Original Movie)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias) season 3

New on Amazon Prime: February 12

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Original Movie)

Clifford (Amazon Original Series, new episodes)

New on Amazon Prime: February 16

Catfish

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

New on Amazon Prime: February 18

Sonic the Hedgehog

New on Amazon Prime: February 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

New on Amazon Prime: February 26

The Informer

New on Amazon Prime: February TBA