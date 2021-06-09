New Netflix horror Fear Street looks set to be one very scary trilogy

Thanks to Netflix GEEKED, we now have our first proper Fear Street trailer, teasing the horrors of the upcoming trilogy of movies. Watch above.

The new trailer, which comes after an already released teaser trailer, centers on the town of Shadyside, which was cursed back in 1666. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, each movie takes place in a different time period but in the same town. It's in 1994 that the main group of teenagers discover the terrifying truth behind their home, and they investigate what's been going on. The cast includes Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Gillian Jacobs (Love), and Darrell-Britt Gibson (The Wire).

"We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer," director Leigh Janiak previously said. "It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way – back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can't wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978, and 1666!"

Stine weighed in with: "Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

The movies are set to release across three weeks. Part 1 arrives July 2, Part 2 on July 9, and Part 3 on July 16. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to stream now.