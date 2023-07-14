The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

We've made it through another week – and what better way to spend the weekend ahead of you than in front of the TV? Luckily, there are plenty of new releases to get stuck into this week, whether you're in the mood for a movie night or a new series to binge-watch.

Over on Netflix, return to the world of Bird Box with Bird Box Barcelona, a new spin-off to the 2018 Sandra Bullock-led movie. Meanwhile, US subscribers can catch one of this year's best animated movies, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and UK viewers can watch Free Fire, an action-comedy starring man of the moment Cillian Murphy.

As for TV, Apple TV Plus has two new shows returning for second seasons, with sci-fi epic Foundation and murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty. Over on HBO's Max, Steven Soderbergh's new crime-drama Full Circle is now streaming, while vampire sitcom What We Do in the Shadows returns to Hulu for season 5.

Bird Box Barcelona

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

This new spin-off to 2018's Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, takes the action to the titular Spanish city. It follows a father (Mario Casas) and daughter (Alejandra Howard), who are trying their best to survive a dystopian world in which you die if you look at alien entities that have invaded the Earth. The Spanish-language movie was written and directed by Álex and David Pastor.

Foundation season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The Foundation returns with a new season. The sci-fi epic follows a band of exiles over the course of a thousand years as they discover that the only way to save the universe is to defy the Galactic Empire that rules it. Based on the series of books of the same name by Isaac Asimov, the series features a cast that includes Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

For more on the new season, check out our interview with the showrunner and cast, including Pace and Harris.

The Afterparty season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The Afterparty is back with a second season on Apple TV Plus, and this time there's a new murder for Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) to solve. Set a year after season 1, this time Zoë (Zoë Chao) and Aniq (Sam Richardson) are at the wedding of Zoë's sister Grace (Poppy Liu). The first two episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday.

For more on the series, check out our interview with Chao and Richardson.

Full Circle

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Full Circle is a new miniseries from director Steven Soderbergh, which sees him re-teaming with No Sudden Move screenwriter Ed Solomon. The six-parter follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets connecting different characters together in New York City. The cast includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, and CCH Pounder.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Our favorite Staten Island vampires are back. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and the ever-faithful Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) return for a fifth installment of the critically acclaimed mockumentary series, based on the movie of the same name starring Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clements. The new episodes will be coming to the UK on Disney Plus at some point, but there's no release date just yet.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Antonio Banderas returns as the swashbuckling booted feline in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – and he's used eight of his nine lives. In his latest adventure, Puss teams up with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and Perrito the dog (Harvey Guillén) to try and find the Last Wish for the Wishing Star to get his lives back. The voice cast also includes Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and John Mulaney.

For more on the movie, take a look at our interview with Banderas and the movie's director.

Free Fire

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

In the Earth and High-Rise helmer Ben Wheatley is in the director's chair for 2016's Free Fire, an action-comedy set in Boston in 1978. When two rival gangs meet in a warehouse in an attempt to settle a dispute, things quickly descend into a shoot-out – and a game of survival. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copley, Brie Larson, and Jack Reynor.

