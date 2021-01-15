6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another bumper crop of new streaming releases. Whatever you’re in the mood for this weekend, we’re sure you’ll find it in these new additions across Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and HBO Max. Phew. That's a lot of streaming.

If you need help choosing something to watch for your next movie night, there’s One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime – the directorial debut from Regina King is getting a lot of awards buzz. If you fancy something a bit more lighthearted, try pandemic rom-com Locked Down on HBO Max or the new season of Disenchantment on Netflix. And, of course, there’s WandaVision, Marvel’s first Disney Plus show and an ode to all your favourite sitcoms, past and present.

WandaVision – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

WandaVision probably isn’t what you were expecting from Marvel’s first Disney Plus show – the first episode is a playful spoof of the Dick Van Dyke show, from the canned laughter to being filmed in black and white. The show follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), AKA Scarlet Witch, and android Vision (Paul Bettany) as they attempt to live a life of suburban bliss and conceal their powers from the rest of the community. However, things are not entirely as they seem… Make sure you don’t miss an episode with our WandaVision release schedule .

Disenchantment season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

The third instalment of The SImpsons creator Matt Groenig’s fantasy adult animation, Disenchantment, has landed on Netflix. Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, the series follows Bean (voiced by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson), a rebellious and alcoholic princess, her naive elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and her destructive "personal demon" Luci (Eric Andre). The show’s voice cast features a host of comedians from both sides of the pond, including Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Sharon Horgan, and Billy West.

One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Available: Worldwide

Oscar-winning actor Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, Watchmen) makes her directorial debut with One Night in Miami. It stars Eli Goree as boxer Cassius Clay and Kingsley Ben-Adir as activist Malcolm X, while Leslie Odom Jr. plays musician Sam Cooke and Aldis Hodge is football player Jim Brown. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, the movie is a fictional account of a night in 1964 that these four historical giants spent together after Clay won the heavyweight championship. One to watch out for this awards season.

Servant season 2 – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: Worldwide

Psychological horror series The Servant has returned for a second season on Apple TV Plus. It follows a couple (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) who hire a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of their baby son. However, it’s not quite that simple – their baby died, and their “son” is a reborn doll. With M. Night Shyamalan on board as executive producer, it’s safe to say events go from creepy to creepier. Expect plenty more twists and turns from season 2.

Locked Down – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Too soon for a lockdown movie? HBO Max doesn’t think so. Romcom meets heist movie in Locked Down – Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor play Linda and Paxton, a couple who are forced into cohabitation after deciding to break up when a mandatory lockdown hits London. However, when an upcoming heist in a major London department store requires Linda and Paxton to team up, could their relationship be saved? The supporting cast includes several familiar faces, including Ben Kinglsey, Stephen Merchant, Ben Stiller, Mindy Kaling, and Mark Gatiss.

Rambo – Netflix

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: UK