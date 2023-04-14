The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Welcome to the weekend, and welcome to another batch of new streaming recommendations. This time around, it's a big week for TV, with several new series premiering. On HBO Max (and NOW TV for those in the UK), you can catch the first two episodes of Barry season 4, while the first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 have dropped on Prime Video.

Over on Netflix, you can catch new limited series Obsession, while Jeremy Renner's new four-part documentary series Rennervations is now on Disney Plus and British comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? arrives on Hulu. As for movies, US viewers can catch rom-com Ticket to Paradise on Prime Video, while UK subscribers can tune into the Bob Odenkirk-led actioner Nobody on Netflix.

Barry season 4 – HBO Max/NOW TV

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab) in the US/NOW TV (opens in new tab) in the UK

The fourth and final season of Barry premieres this weekend, with two new episodes dropping this Sunday. Bill Hader returns as hitman and wannabe actor Barry Berkman, and he's behind bars after the chaotic events of season 3, and Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Goldberg also return. HBO is keeping the plot details of the dark comedy tightly under wraps, so it's all to play for – you'll just have to tune in on Sunday.

Obsession – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

New Netflix series Obsession stars Richard Armitage as William, a surgeon who starts having an affair with his son's fiancée Anna (Happy Valley's Charlie Murphy). His obsession with Anna soon consumes him, threatening both his career and his personal life. Based on Damage, the 1991 novel by Josephine Hart, Indira Varma and Ms. Marvel's Rish Shah also star, and all four episodes are available to stream now.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Another final installment arrives on our screens this weekend – this time, it's the final outing for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Midge's dream of making it as a stand-up comedian is closer than ever, but it turns out that's still pretty far away. Returning cast members include Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, and Michael Zegen, and there are also some familiar faces for fans of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's other big hit, Gilmore Girls: Milo Ventimiglia (who had a minor, non-speaking role in season 4) and Kelly Bishop.

Rennervations – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

New Disney Plus series Rennervations sees Jeremy Renner, of Hawkeye fame, tap into his passion for construction as he travels around the world to create unique, purpose-built vehicles that meet the needs of disadvantaged communities. Each episode sees him joined by a celebrity friend, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor, and Sebastián Yatra. All four episodes are available to watch now.

Ticket to Paradise – Prime Video

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

If you missed Ticket to Paradise when it hit theaters last fall, now's your chance to catch the rom-com at home. The movie stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney as divorced parents who team up to try and sabotage their daughter's upcoming wedding to a man she only recently met while on vacation in Bali – they believe she's rushing into marriage and making the same mistake they did. The cast also includes Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo.

Am I Being Unreasonable? – Hulu

(Image credit: BBC/Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

After airing in the UK last September on BBC One, Daisy May Cooper's comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? finally arrives in the US. The show was co-created and co-written by Cooper and her co-star Selin Hizli, and the pair play Nic and Jen, two mothers whose lives suddenly cross paths. Although they may initially feel like kindred spirits, however, it turns out that both women are hiding secrets… UK viewers can stream the series on BBC iPlayer.

Nobody – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch, a mild-mannered family man who fails to protect his wife (Connie Nielsen) and kids when their home is broken into. The incident awakens some suppressed skills and shines a light on some dark secrets – Hutch, it turns out, is not who he appears to be. Directed by Russian musician and filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, the script was written by Derek Kolstad, co-creator of the John Wick franchise.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.