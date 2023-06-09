The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

A new weekend means a new batch of streaming recommendations coming your way. This week, there's a real mix of film and TV shows to get stuck into, whether you're in the mood for a chilled movie night or a weekend-spanning binge-watch.

For starters, James Cameron's sci-fi epic sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit Disney Plus, so you can return to Pandora from the comfort of your own home. Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett's Oscar-nominated turn as a disgraced conductor in TÁR arrives on Prime Video in the US and things get spicy on Hulu (or Disney Plus, if you're in the UK) with Flamin' Hot, a movie about the invention of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

As for TV shows, a new three-part documentary about the wild and varied life of Arnold Schwarzenegger is now on Netflix, along with new installments of Human Resources and Never Have I Ever. Plus, Tom Holland tries his hand in a leading small-screen in new thriller The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus.

Avatar: The Way of Water

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you missed Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas at the end of last year, you can finally catch up at home. Set over a decade after the events of 2009's Avatar, the sequel picks up with human-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) living in domestic bliss with their four children, the war with humanity a distant memory. That is, until the RDA returns – with some familiar faces in tow. The Sullys flee to the coastal region of Pandora in an attempt to evade the RDA and try to start a new life by the ocean.

Arnold

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After Arnold Schwarzenegger's first TV show, FUBAR, premiered on the streamer last month, a new documentary about the legendary action star has now arrived on Netflix. The three-part series focuses on three different elements of his life – Schwarzengger as an athlete, an actor, and an American – from his childhood in small-town Austria through to his Hollywood career and stint as governor of California.

The Crowded Room

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Tom Holland is taking on his debut small-screen leading role in The Crowded Room, a new psychological thriller from Apple TV Plus. Set in the '70s, Holland plays a man arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting. We slowly find out more about his life through a series of interviews conducted by an interrogator played by Amanda Seyfried, leading to what's being called a "life-altering" revelation. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

Human Resources season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources returns for its second and final season on Netflix. The animated show follows the Hormone Monsters that plague the teenagers of the original series, and takes the form of an unconventional workplace comedy. The voice cast of the aforementioned monsters (which include Lovebugs, Anxiety Mosquitos, and Ambition Gremlins) features Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph, and Nick Kroll.

Never Have I Ever season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

It's the end of the road for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends – Never Have I Ever season 4 is now on Netflix, and it's the final installment of the coming-of-age high school drama. Created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, the latest season sees Devi starting her senior year. With graduation looming and an awkward sexual encounter to deal with, it looks like she's got more than enough on her plate.

Flamin' Hot

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Flamin' Hot follows the advent of the spicy snack food Flamin' Hot Cheetos – as told by former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez in his memoir, anyway. Narcos: Mexico's Jesse Garcia stars as Montañez, while Annie Gonzalez is his wife Julie. Tony Shalhoub also stars as the former CEO of PepsiCo (AKA Frito-Lay's parent company) Roger Enrico. The movie is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere.

TÁR

(Image credit: Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a fictional world-renowned composer and conductor who slowly unravels as her life falls apart in the aftermath of accusations of sexual abuse against her. Directed by Todd Field, the cast also includes Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, and Sophie Kauer, and the movie was up for six Oscars at this year's awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and an acting nod for Blanchett.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.