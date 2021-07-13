New Netflix action comedy adds Pierce Brosnan to cast

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of The Out-Law, a new Netflix action comedy movie, Deadline reports.

Brosnan joins Adam DeVine, who will play Owen, a straight-laced bank manager who's about to marry the love of his life. However, when his bank is held up by the Ghost Bandits, an infamous group of outlaws, in the week leading up to his wedding, he becomes convinced that his fiancee's parents who've just arrived in town are responsible – in other words, his in-laws are also out-laws. Tyler Spindel, who recently helmed the Happy Madison movies Father of the Year and The Wrong Missy, will direct the movie. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the script.

Brosnan has experience in both the action and comedy genres – his resumé includes franchises as varied as James Bond and Mamma Mia!. He recently wrapped filming on the Dwayne Johnson-led DC movie Black Adam and he's also set to star in Amazon's upcoming live-action Cinderella remake, with Camila Cabello in the title role. Brosnan's other recent projects include the Hulu horror flick False Positive and the Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, so he's had a pretty busy slate over the past year.

DeVine, meanwhile, is known for his role in the Pitch Perfect movies, as well as a recurring role in the sitcom Modern Family. He recently played a lead role in season 1 of the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, alongside John Goodman and Walton Goggins, with filming for season 2 currently underway.

The Out-Law is the latest in a whole host of original Netflix movies coming to the streamer in the near future. Netflix recently announced that Jerry Seinfeld would be directing and starring in a comedy movie for the platform, while Carey Mulligan and Adam Sandler are set to star in a comedy feature together too. Plus, The Bubble, a pandemic-inspired comedy with a star-studded ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal and Karen Gillan, finished filming earlier this year.