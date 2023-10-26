A new Marvel book confirms bad news for Scarlet Witch fans

Scarlet Witch's fate has finally been officially confirmed after the dramatic ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – and hopeful Wanda Maximoff fans are set to be disappointed.

A new book, titled Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, seems to put a definitive end to the Scarlet Witch after her showdown at Mount Wundagore: "[Wanda] destroys Wundagore – and collapses it upon herself – ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse," it reads (via Culture Crave ).

After battling Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is transported to Earth-838, where she encounters her sons Billy and Tommy. The boys are frightened of her and cry out for their real mother, which is the reality check Wanda needs to see the error of her ways. She returns to Wundagore to bring it down and destroy every copy of the Darkhold in the multiverse. Things didn't look too hopeful for her as the movie wrapped up, but now we know for sure that she sacrificed herself in the process.

While Wanda's fate may have seemed pretty clear to viewers at the end of the movie, Marvel multiverses mean that it's often safe to assume no one is ever really gone forever. For example, Cobie Smulders recently revealed that she'd be making an appearance in The Marvels, despite her character, Agent Maria Hill, dying at the hands of Gravik the Skrull in Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

The Marvels is the next project on the way for the MCU, which hits the big screen on November 10. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with everything else in Marvel Phase 5.