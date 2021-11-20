New leak suggests Resident Evil 4 VR will get free Mercenaries DLC next year

It looks like fan-favorite Mercenaries mode is coming to Resident Evil 4 VR.

Though not formally confirmed by Capcom – in fact, there's been no formal mention of Mercenaries at all at this point – Biohazard Cast (thanks, UploadVR ) spotted a teaser advertising that the new mode is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 exclusive VR port next year.

The video has – naturally – now been unlisted and then promptly set to private, but not before Resident Evil YouTube site Biohazard Declassified grabbed it, downloaded it, and re-uploaded it for our viewing pleasure. Jump to 0.21 in the teaser below and you'll see: "The Mercenaries - Arriving in 2022", beneath which reads: "Free update on Meta Quest 2":

It should be great news for Resident Evil 4 fans who were very much feeling Mercenaries' absence since the zombie shooter dropped last month. Best of all, if the leak is indeed accurate, it looks as though the mode will be released as a free update for all Resident Evil 4 VR players.

"Now that I’ve played through Resident Evil 4 in VR, I’m going to do it again on professional mode. Then I’ll do it again. Then perhaps I’ll do it again with just the knife," Hope wrote in the GamesRadar+ Resident Evil 4 VR review .

"Regardless of whether this will be your 10th or 100th playthrough of Resident Evil 4, Armature Studio has somehow accomplished the impossible by making Resident Evil 4 feel fresh again. The only barrier to more people playing this is the Quest 2’s price tag, especially if Resi 4 is the only game that currently appeals to you. As The Merchant might say: not only will you need cash, but you’ll need guts to drop over £300 on that experience."

Did you know that Leon Kennedy can now wield two guns at once in Resident Evil 4 VR ? It's true; Kennedy can now switch between weapons so smoothly they could be greased up with butter, seemingly without any delay whatsoever.