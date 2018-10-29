New evidence of Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port found in companion app files

Rockstar's big open-world games tend to come to PC anywhere from a few months to a year after their console counterparts, so many players are still holding out for a PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2. And while Rockstar hasn't announced a PC version, our odds of getting one are looking up. There’s the now-deleted LinkedIn listing VG24/7 reported earlier this year, and now Rockstar Intel has found references to PC options and settings buried in the files of RDR2's official - and surprisingly useful - companion app.

Some of these parameters are fairly obvious, like references to Oculus (PARAM_Oculus), PC connectivity (PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpPC), and even a roundabout nod to a PC version (CommandIsPcVersion(void) 000000000166A12C﻿﻿﻿). However, there's also a line referencing a PC version of the companion app (SIGNIN_PC_APP_URL 0000000002A51F58), which could suggest the other parameters are tied to a PC version of the app rather than the game. That being said, the graphics settings referenced in the files - framerate, ultra shadows, water reflection, bokeh, and plenty more - point to something more complicated than a mere app.

Additionally, there's a lot of overlap between the parameters in these files and the command lines available in the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5. Here are some of the commands that appear in both:

anisotropicQualityLevel (set anisotropic filter quality)

frameLimit (limit the framerate)

HDStreamingInFlight (enable HD streaming while in flight)

ignoreDifferentVideoCard (store settings when swapping video cards)

shaderQuality (set shader quality)

tessellation (toggle tessellation)

useMinimumSettings (reset settings to minimum)

useMaximumSettings (reset settings to maximum)

Of course, this could just be a case of recycled tech, but given everything else in these files, I'm betting there's more going on.