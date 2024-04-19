New Dragon's Dogma 2 patch is nerfing the RPG's divisive Dragonsplague by making it easier to recognize before it's too late

A new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 will effectively nerf the dreaded Dragonsplague disease, which has been a headache for players since launch.

The disease can wreck towns and even cities, killing off scores of characters if the player lets it spread through to the point of lethal infection in their Pawns. Despite players chucking their Pawns into rivers and killing them to stop the Dragonsplague, many were still left frustrated with the disease and its brutal consequences.

Now, Capcom has pledged an update that will change Dragonsplague at some point later this month. "Reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with Dragonsplague to be more noticeable," the patch notes for the update read below, adding that the symptomatic glowing, red eyes will be far more noticeable once the update hits.

To all Dragon's Dogma 2 playersWe have an update planned this month with the following adjustments and fixes. We will release them on each platform as soon as they are ready.Thank you for your patience and support! pic.twitter.com/iGOgP1cjkGApril 19, 2024 See more

There have been differing reactions to news of the changes. "Nerfing something that rarely happens and its also the most unique mechanic of the game is very disappointing," one player responded on Twitter. "Nah it’s definitely the right move unless they change what it does. There’s NOTHING fun about Dragonsplague," responded another.

Modders have even attempted to do something about the disease in the past, going so far as to manufacture a mod that displays big red letters over Pawn's faces to show how far Dragonsplague has progressed. That wasn't everyone's cup of tea either - it can be argued that Dragonsplague is one of the best features of Dragon's Dogma 2 because it underscores the uneasy and unsettling nature of Capcom's sequel. Nonetheless, it seems Capcom has seen enough to alter the disease.

