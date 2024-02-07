More Daredevil set photos have leaked – and we have our clearest look at the new suit yet

Even more Daredevil set photos have arrived – and we now have a clear look at the new suit.

This is technically the second new Daredevil suit we've seen in recent years given that Matt Murdock made a costumed appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – and that gold and red costume looks nothing like the latest on-set leak. Charlie Cox was pictured donning the new suit alongside Wilson Bethel, who is also in a brand new Bullseye costume. Bullseye's costume is a dark royal blue that contrasts with Murdock's new bright red suit – compared to the usual, grittier burgundy.

This suit is pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/09CHoqGN29February 6, 2024 See more

First HQ look at Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. (Via: JustJared) pic.twitter.com/RCTaaoXcx5February 6, 2024 See more

Netflix’s original “Daredevil” trio has finally reunited on the set of the Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again.”Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Franklin “Foggy” Nelson) filmed new scenes in New York City.https://t.co/GgkQ16tuyO pic.twitter.com/2bVc9ax72GFebruary 7, 2024 See more

Bullseye's new suit is a bit more ninja in nature, but it also reminds us of the first-ever Spider-Man costume that Toby Maguire's Peter Parker dons during the wrestling tournament in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man. The villain's return was recently announced after Echo, which features a second of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, contained a small Easter egg that was a call-back to Bullseye's standalone comic book character arc.

Another set of photos featuring fan-favorite characters Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – who were previously reported as not returning (which many fans were not happy with). It's likely that the pair was asked back after the season was rewritten due to Marvel's decision to do a complete overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again does not have a release date, though it's likely that the show could hit Disney Plus in 2025.