New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in September 2022: Full list of new releases

September is a big month for Amazon Studios as their biggest release to date finally hits Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers back to Middle-earth for a brand new story set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s mythical world. However, that’s not the only exciting release hitting the streamer in September. Amazon also has some new original movies on its way, including a remake of the Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy starring Naomi Watts and a documentary exploring two plane crashes that took place within months of each other in Flight / Risk.

Alongside the Prime Video originals, plenty of other popular movies and shows will be added to the platform in September. Some of the highlights on US Prime Video include Legally Blonde, Skyfall, and Troll Hunter. While UK Prime Video will be getting Bill & Ted Face the Music as well as a documentary all about Leeds United. To navigate all of the new content coming your way, we’ve compiled the full list of new releases on both sides of the pond. So read on to find out what you need to add to your watch list this September.

New on Prime Video highlights

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The first two episodes will finally be released on September 2, with new episodes landing weekly from then on. The epic show takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, and, as such, is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. However, that’s not to say there won’t be some familiar faces making an appearance as elves Galadriel and Elrond play a huge role in the series, played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo, respectively. They’ll be joined by Harfoots, Dwarves, Men, and Orcs as the show charts the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

Flight / Risk – September 9

Flight / Risk is a harrowing new documentary arriving on Prime Video this September. Directed by Karim Amer and Omar Mullick, the film focuses on two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes that happened within months of each other. A total of 346 people died in the tragedies, which took place in October 2018 and March 2019 and led to the fleet of Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliners being grounded for almost two years. Amazon Studios’ documentary tells the story through the family of those who died, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates.

Goodnight Mommy – September 16

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian hit film of the same name. This new version is directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts in the lead role. The premise follows two twin brothers (played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who return to their house and find their mother has changed. Covered in surgical bandages and acting strangely, it quickly becomes clear this mysterious woman might not be their real mom. The horror comes as the young boys go to extreme lengths to try and out the seeming imposter in their house. It seems like it’s definitely one to watch between your fingers…

Everything new on Prime Video US this September

New on Prime Video US: September 1

American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13

Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5

Texicanas

WAGS Miami seasons 1-2

21 Grams

23:59

A Family Thing

The Adjustment Bureau

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

American Beauty

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

An American Werewolf in London

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

The Descent

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Failure to Launch

Fight Club

Frontera

The Ghost and the Darkness

Gorky Park

Hard Eight

He Got Game

Heartburn

Here Comes the Devil

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw The Devil

I’m Still Here

In Time

Instructions Not Included

Intersection

Jason’s Lyric

Juan of the Dead

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Let the Right One In

The Lifeguard

Love Story

Loving Pablo

Mandrill

The Mod Squad

Moonlight & Valentino

Mother!

The Motorcycle Diaries

Mr. Baseball

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls on Manhattan

Open Water

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

Pulse

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Rescue Dawn

Rings

Role Models

Role Models Unrated

Ronaldo

Rookie of the Year

Roxanne

The Sacrament

Save The Last Dance

Shattered

The Silence of the Lambs

Sin Nombre

Skyfall

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff

The Transporter

Troll Hunter

Uncommon Valor

The Usual Suspects

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Wanted

War of The Worlds

Weekend at Bernie’s

We’re No Angels

Wild Bill

The Young Victoria

Yours, Mine & Ours

New on Prime Video US: September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

New on Prime Video US: September 7

He Is Psychometric

Prison Playbook

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Search: WWW

Signal

The Crowned Clown

New on Prime Video US: September 9

Aline

Flight/Risk

New on Prime Video US: September 15

Thursday Night Football



New on Prime Video US: September 16

Dog

Firebird

Goodnight Mommy

The Outfit

New on Prime Video US: September 19

Heatwave

New on Prime Video US: September 21

Prisma

New on Prime Video US: September 23

September Mornings season 2

Firestarter

Memory

New on Prime Video US: September 27

Our Idiot Brother

New on Prime Video US: September 30

Jungle

Un Extraño Enemigo season 2

Ambulance

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Everything new on Prime Video UK this September

New on Prime Video UK: September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power



New on Prime Video UK: September 9

Flight/Risk

New on Prime Video UK: September 16

Goodnight Mommy

A Private Affair list

New on Prime Video UK: September 23

Academy Dreams: Leeds United



New on Prime Video UK: September 24

Bill & Ted Face the Music

New on Prime Video UK: September 30

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Jungle

Un Extraño Enemigo season 2

