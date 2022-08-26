New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in September 2022: Full list of new releases

September is a big month for Amazon Studios as their biggest release to date finally hits Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers back to Middle-earth for a brand new story set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s mythical world. However, that’s not the only exciting release hitting the streamer in September. Amazon also has some new original movies on its way, including a remake of the Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy starring Naomi Watts and a documentary exploring two plane crashes that took place within months of each other in Flight / Risk.
Alongside the Prime Video originals, plenty of other popular movies and shows will be added to the platform in September. Some of the highlights on US Prime Video include Legally Blonde, Skyfall, and Troll Hunter. While UK Prime Video will be getting Bill & Ted Face the Music as well as a documentary all about Leeds United. To navigate all of the new content coming your way, we’ve compiled the full list of new releases on both sides of the pond. So read on to find out what you need to add to your watch list this September.
New on Prime Video highlights
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The first two episodes will finally be released on September 2, with new episodes landing weekly from then on. The epic show takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, and, as such, is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. However, that’s not to say there won’t be some familiar faces making an appearance as elves Galadriel and Elrond play a huge role in the series, played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo, respectively. They’ll be joined by Harfoots, Dwarves, Men, and Orcs as the show charts the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.
Flight / Risk – September 9
Flight / Risk is a harrowing new documentary arriving on Prime Video this September. Directed by Karim Amer and Omar Mullick, the film focuses on two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes that happened within months of each other. A total of 346 people died in the tragedies, which took place in October 2018 and March 2019 and led to the fleet of Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliners being grounded for almost two years. Amazon Studios’ documentary tells the story through the family of those who died, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates.
Goodnight Mommy – September 16
Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian hit film of the same name. This new version is directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts in the lead role. The premise follows two twin brothers (played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who return to their house and find their mother has changed. Covered in surgical bandages and acting strangely, it quickly becomes clear this mysterious woman might not be their real mom. The horror comes as the young boys go to extreme lengths to try and out the seeming imposter in their house. It seems like it’s definitely one to watch between your fingers…
Everything new on Prime Video US this September
New on Prime Video US: September 1
- American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13
- Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
- Texicanas
- WAGS Miami seasons 1-2
- 21 Grams
- 23:59
- A Family Thing
- The Adjustment Bureau
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- American Beauty
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- An American Werewolf in London
- Apartment 143
- Autumn in New York
- Bad Influence
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
- The Blair Witch Project
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- The Clan
- Cold Creek Manor
- Crazy Heart
- The Descent
- The Dilemma
- Dust 2 Glory
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Failure to Launch
- Fight Club
- Frontera
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Gorky Park
- Hard Eight
- He Got Game
- Heartburn
- Here Comes the Devil
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I Saw The Devil
- I’m Still Here
- In Time
- Instructions Not Included
- Intersection
- Jason’s Lyric
- Juan of the Dead
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Let the Right One In
- The Lifeguard
- Love Story
- Loving Pablo
- Mandrill
- The Mod Squad
- Moonlight & Valentino
- Mother!
- The Motorcycle Diaries
- Mr. Baseball
- My Beautiful Laundrette
- Night Falls on Manhattan
- Open Water
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Package
- Pulse
- The Recruit
- Reign of Fire
- Rescue Dawn
- Rings
- Role Models
- Role Models Unrated
- Ronaldo
- Rookie of the Year
- Roxanne
- The Sacrament
- Save The Last Dance
- Shattered
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Sin Nombre
- Skyfall
- Staying Alive
- Superstar
- Support Your Local Sheriff
- The Transporter
- Troll Hunter
- Uncommon Valor
- The Usual Suspects
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Wanted
- War of The Worlds
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- We’re No Angels
- Wild Bill
- The Young Victoria
- Yours, Mine & Ours
New on Prime Video US: September 2
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
New on Prime Video US: September 7
- He Is Psychometric
- Prison Playbook
- Reply 1988
- Reply 1994
- Search: WWW
- Signal
- The Crowned Clown
New on Prime Video US: September 9
- Aline
- Flight/Risk
New on Prime Video US: September 15
- Thursday Night Football
New on Prime Video US: September 16
- Dog
- Firebird
- Goodnight Mommy
- The Outfit
New on Prime Video US: September 19
- Heatwave
New on Prime Video US: September 21
- Prisma
New on Prime Video US: September 23
- September Mornings season 2
- Firestarter
- Memory
New on Prime Video US: September 27
- Our Idiot Brother
New on Prime Video US: September 30
- Jungle
- Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
- Ambulance
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism
Everything new on Prime Video UK this September
New on Prime Video UK: September 2
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
New on Prime Video UK: September 9
- Flight/Risk
New on Prime Video UK: September 16
- Goodnight Mommy
- A Private Affair list
New on Prime Video UK: September 23
- Academy Dreams: Leeds United
New on Prime Video UK: September 24
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
New on Prime Video UK: September 30
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism
- Jungle
- Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
