New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in May 2022: Everything streaming this month

Amazon Prime Video has a host of new movies, documentaries, and series landing on its platform this May. From returning shows, to brand-new series, here’s our guide to what to watch on the streamer.

There are some exciting new original series coming to Prime Video, including the sci-fi thriller Night Sky. The show stars J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek as a couple hiding an extra-terrestrial secret. Prime Video’s dystopian teen drama The Wilds season 2 will also be airing with its much-anticipated second season.

Movie-wise, UK fans can finally stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Prime Video from May 6. While US fans have a whole host of films heading their way as well in May, including Mamma Mia!, Shrek 1 and 2, Independence Day, and Fargo.

There's also plenty more heading to the streaming service this month so read on to find out every movie and TV show coming to Prime Video this May in the UK and US. You can also check out our top three highlights of the month – and why you won’t want to miss them.

New on Prime Video highlights

The Wilds season 2 – May 6

The Wilds season 2 is Prime Video’s dystopian teen drama, which will be coming back with its second season this May. The show follows a group of teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. Told through flashbacks and modern-day sequences, the series slowly reveals all is not what it seems as it turns out they are part of a huge social experiment. Season 2 is set to pick up where we left off with the girls, as well as focusing on the tantalizing reveal at the end of the first outing that there is a whole other location involved in the social experiment. Under the code name The Twilight of Adam, the latest series will introduce a parallel island of teenage boys to the mix.

Bosch Legacy - May 6

Just when you thought Bosch was over, the hit crime drama has been revamped with a new spin-off called Bosch Legacy. The show follows Harry Bosch’s life after leaving the LAPD and becoming a private investigator. He finds himself working with his one-time enemy, attorney Money Chandler, on a number of cases. His daughter Maddie has begun her own career in the LAPD, dealing with the legacy her father has left her at the force. Bosch Legacy is coming to Amazon Freevee, which is the new name for IMDb TV, the ad-supported video on-demand service. The service is included in the Prime Video membership and is available to stream via the platform.

Night Sky – May 20

Night Sky is Prime Video’s ambitious new sci-fi drama starring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek. The show features a couple who discover a chamber buried in their back garden which leads to a deserted planet. They’ve kept the secret to themselves for many years, protecting the mysterious world from outsiders. However, when a young man, played by Chai Hansen, enters their lives, things start going wrong and it seems there’s a lot more to the hidden chamber than they originally thought.

Everything new on Prime Video US this May

New on Prime Video US: May 1

New on Prime Video US: May 6

New on Prime Video US: May 13

New on Prime Video US: May 18

New on Prime Video US: May 19

New on Prime Video US: May 20

New on Prime Video US: May 27

Everything new on Prime Video UK this March

New on Prime Video UK: May 6

New on Prime Video UK: May 10

New on Prime Video UK: May 13

New on Prime Video UK: May 18

New on Prime Video UK: May 20

New on Prime Video UK: May 27

