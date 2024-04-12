New Alien: Romulus footage has shown behind closed doors, with lots of blood and, of course, aliens bursting through human chests

Brand new footage from upcoming sci-fi horror Alien Romulus has been revealed, and by the descriptions alone, it sounds like this one may be the bloodiest and most brutal installments of the franchise yet.

According to ComicBook , the footage begins on the spaceship where two young girls discover a body, meanwhile, a man is elsewhere on the ship surrounded by encased moving samples. The man then has a button pushed on his neck, causing him to reboot and his eyes to roll back, whilst aliens are hatching in front of him and dropping into the water at his feet.

In true Alien fashion, creatures start jumping from the water and cling to the crew’s faces, they manage to escape to another room but the aliens break through.

The clip ends with an unwell-looking character holding her chest in pain until she collapses and convulses until an alien bursts out of their chest. The action causes the ship to stir out of control and crash into another nearby spacecraft. Collider , who was also in attendance, called the footage "intense and jaw-dropping" whilst Variety depicted "bone cracking" and "shredding human chests." The clip was shown exclusively at CinemaCon, and was introduced via a recorded message from director Fede Alvarez and producer Ridley Scott, who directed the first movie in the beloved series.

Alien: Romulus , the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, takes place in between the events of Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s sequel Aliens and follows a group of young adults facing the universe’s most fearsome creatures. The official synopsis from 20th Century Studios reads: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Civil War ’s Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, The Last of Us ’ Isabela Merced, and Aftersun ’s Spike Fearn.

Alien: Romulus hits theatres on August 16. For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies , or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year.