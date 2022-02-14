Never Alone is getting a sequel alongside a Nintendo Switch release of the first game

Native Alaskan indie game Never Alone is getting a sequel, as well as a Nintendo Switch release of the original game and its DLC before the end of the month.

Developed by Upper One Games, Never Alone (aka as Kisima Inŋitchuŋa) tells the story of a young Iñupiat girl - a group of Alaskan natives - called Nuna and her arctic fox companion as they traverse a harsh blizzard searching for its source to save their village from peril. The puzzle-platformer was originally released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and more from 2014 - 2016 and is now coming to Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2022.

In a new trailer, that shows what players of the Never Alone: Arctic Collection can look forward to, it was also announced that Never Alone 2 is in "pre-development." There’s been no other news regarding the sequel other than the fact it exists, so unfortunately we have no way of knowing how long we will have to wait to play as Nuna and her fox friend just yet.

Never Alone: Arctic Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch worldwide on February 24th. Never Alone 2 is in pre-development.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth picking up the atmospheric indie for a second time when it releases on Nintendo Switch, here’s what you need to know. The Never Alone: Arctic Collection will contain the first game in the series as well as its DLC Never Alone: Foxtails. Not only this but couch co-op and unlockable 'cultural insight' videos of the Iñupiat will also be contained in the bundle.