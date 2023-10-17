Netflix's Captain Laserhawk, which features neon-soaked versions of Ubisoft characters, is getting a boys' love manga

Get ready for a roller coaster ride… Manga publisher TokyoPop has announced a new boys love manga-style comic based on the Netflix anime-style series Captain Laserhawk, which is itself a spin-off of game developer Ubisoft's Blood Dragon alt-universe. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be written by Ben Khan with art from Bayou Kun, and will show some background on the Netflix series.

If the words "Blood Dragon" don't immediately kick your most primal senses into some kind of overdrive, here's the admittedly bizarre TLDR: Blood Dragon is a blanket name given to a series of games and other media from developer Ubisoft which recasts characters from their other video games, such as Far Cry, Rayman, and Beyond Good & Evil, into a neon-soaked, '80s sci-fi-style world.

(Image credit: TokyoPop)

As for Captain Laserhawk, the property on which the specific TokyoPop comic will be based, it's a Netflix animated series created by Adi Shankar (producer of Netflix's Castlevania) which recasts several Ubisoft characters into the Blood Dragon universe, including Dolph Laserhawk and Alex Taylor as a pair of super-soldiers planning a heist while also falling in love.

"I'm so thankful to Adi, Ubisoft, and TOKYOPOP for letting me play in this wonderful sandbox that they've created,” says writer Ben Kahn in TokyoPop's official announcement. "I can't wait for fans to see how Dolph Laserhawk's doomed romance began, and how it irrevocably set him on his current path."

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a 176-page OGN going on sale December 14.

Getting into digital comics? Check out the best digital comic reading apps on iOS and Android.