First teaser trailer for Netflix animation Wendell & Wild promises a stunning Halloween treat

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Henry Selick's new animation Wendell & Wild, and it looks appropriately spooky for the Halloween season. Not that we'd expect anything less from the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline...

Co-written and produced by Nope's Jordan Peele, the film is based on the book by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman. It follows Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross), a guilt-ridden goth, who gets enlisted by demons Wendell (Keegan Michael-Key) and Wild (Peele) to summon them to the Land of the Living. Not about to be fooled by the scheming brothers, Kat asks the devilish duo for something in return – and gets more than she bargained for when she finds herself defending them against their arch-nemesis Sister Helley (Black Panther's Angela Bassett).

Other actors lending their voice talents to the project include Sam Zelaya (as Kat's bestie Raúl Cocolotl), James Hong (as Father Bests), Ving Rhames (Buffalo Belzer), Maxine Peake, and David Harewood. and Tamara Smart round out the supporting cast.

"Everyone's got demons, my demons have names," Kat says in the trailer, which promises a truly stunning stop-motion tale – and it's not the only movie of its kind that Netflix is set to bring out this year. Fans of the technique should also look out for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, starring the likes of Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, and Ewan McGregor.

Wendell & Wild releases on October 28. While we wait, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to watch right now for some viewing inspiration.