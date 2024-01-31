Netflix reveals its slate for the rest of the year, and there are some big surprises

Netflix has revealed some of the big movies and shows that will be coming to the streamer in 2024.

In a new tweet, Netflix unveiled a 2024 lineup of old favorites, while still promising we’ll find out about "new series and films" on February 1.

What’s next on Netflix?Squid Game Season 2 Bridgerton Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver The Umbrella Academy’s Final Season 3 Body Problem Avatar: The Last Airbender Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Cobra Kai Damsel Emily in Paris Formula 1: Drive to Survive Hit Man… pic.twitter.com/GDlgDpa3ltJanuary 31, 2024 See more

Want the entire list? Deep breath: 3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi series from Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will be joined by Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bridgerton season 3, Cobra Kai season 6, Emily in Paris season 4.

Outer Banks, Sweet Tooth, The Diplomat, and The Umbrella Academy’s final season round out the television offering alongside the second season to Korean mega-hit Squid Game and reality shows Drive to Survive and Love is Blind.

On the movie side of things, there’s Hit Man, Richard Linklater’s romcom that stars Glen Powell as a fake assassin; the second part of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and the return of Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Also making an appearance this year is Damsel, the new fantasy movie that turns tried-and-tested tropes on their head as Millie Bobby Brown plays a woman betrothed to a handsome prince – but soon learns it’s a trap.

"She was exceptional," director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo told Total Film in its new issue. "She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain."

Among those, we’re surprised to see Emily in Paris set for this year after filming began earlier this month. It’s also heartening to see Cobra Kai and The Diplomat dropping new episodes in the next 12 months too. As for what’s next? We’ll see what Netflix has got up its sleeves very soon…

For more from the streamer, check out the best shows on Netflix and best movies on Netflix.