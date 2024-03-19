Netflix’s new sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem features some significant changes from the books, but the cast thinks they’re necessary

Netflix’s new sci-fi show 3 Body Problem is an ambitious adaptation of Liu Cixin’s award-winning trilogy of novels, Remembrance of Earth's Past. Beginning with 'The Three-Body Problem', these take place in a fictional past, present, and future where Earth encounters extraterrestrial life.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, alongside True Blood’s Alexander Woo, are behind the adaptation of the books that were once called "unadaptable", and faced the daunting challenge of bringing them to the screen.

In a move to simplify the story, the trio altered some of the timelines, and locations, and brought in some new characters to this world. Among the biggest changes is the decision to unite the main characters together from an earlier stage, and shift them from China to Oxford in a significant departure from the novels.

While it may prove controversial with fans of the books, it’s a move that the cast of the new Netflix show praises when speaking to GamesRadar+.

Jovan Adepo, who plays scientist Saul Durand in the TV show, says: "I think, what's really liberating, as you just said, is that it's an adaptation and this threat that our characters find themselves in, it's very much a global threat. So if that's the case, it would be interesting to kind of see how people in different countries, different cultures, different backgrounds, would all come together to experience this moment in time."

The actor, who is best known for The Leftovers and Babylon, adds that the changes meant that the novel didn’t hang over them when filming the adaptation. "I think that that just opened up a lot of space for us to collaborate, which is also very refreshing because you just don't feel like you're stapled down to this to the spine of a person," he adds.

(Image credit: Netflix)

His co-star Jess Hong, who plays scientist Jin Cheng, agrees. "I think what's amazing about that is because in the books the world is so vast and there's all these different storylines happening everywhere," she explains. "So to bring it into eight episodes, that's a huge task and I think that required a lot of centralizing."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The way around this in the series is the introduction of the Oxford Five, a group of scientists brought together when the scientific community comes under threat. "That's really the emotional core of this whole show," Hong adds. "It's a way for people to really relate to the central themes through human characters. So I think they've done that brilliantly."

Another member of this core group of scientists is Alex Sharp, who plays Will Downing, a character brought in earlier in this version of the story. He adds to GR+ that while he still read the novels, he found his time working with the showrunners to be the most useful in developing his character.

"As part of the research when you're signing onto something, of course, you read the books and try to gather as much information as you can," he adds. "But the show is different from the books and at a certain point for an actor – for me anyways – it becomes unhelpful to have too much in the forefront of your mind, trying to match something in a piece of brilliant literature that's been adapted."

3 Body Problem begins as the group of scientists are brought back together for the funeral of one of their colleagues. As mysterious deaths in their community keep happening, an international investigation opens and uncovers a link to a terrifying decision made decades prior.

The show arrives in full on Netflix on March 21 and features some Game of Thrones stars united on screen again. If you’re looking for more streaming inspiration, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows available right now.