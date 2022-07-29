Netflix viewers react to horrifying new documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Netflix's latest docuseries, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, has been released – and viewers have a lot to say about the man who branded himself as a "professional life ruiner." The three-part series introduces viewers to what feels like a bygone era of the Internet: the rise and fall of Twitter famous scene kid Hunter Moore's revenge porn website, IsAnyoneUP?

From 2010-2012, Moore allowed anonymous users to post nude photos of their ex-partners with the intention of ruining their lives. Moore made sure to post their full name and other identifying information, including links to their social media. Several underage girls were posted to the site as well, and Moore earned roughly $8k to $13k in monthly website revenue.

It took the combined effort of Charlotte Laws, the mother of one of the victims, former Marine James McGibney, and the Internet's very own Anonymous (a widespread group of hackers) to finally take Moore down. Many Netflix viewers of the doc were unaware of Moore and his revenge porn empire, and we gathered some of their reactions.

"Well I made the mistake of watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet before bed and now I want to punch a wall," reporter Kaley Lynch tweeted.

"The scariest part of the most hated man on the internet wasn’t Hunter Moore in my opinion, it was the thousands and thousands of followers who have such a strong hatred for women they’ve never even met," one Twitter user said.

"Hunter Moore (The Most Hated Man on the Internet guy) only getting jail time for hacking and not like inciting violence (rape, murder, stalking, etc) does not sit right in my spirit," said another.

"Some people are evil for real. And even if the website doesn't exist anymore, revenge porn is still a thing and it's just disgusting?! How can you be this evil and proud of yourself for destroying lives ?!" a viewer asked.

Some women recalled being a teenager on the internet during Hunter Moore's terrible reign, and being afraid they'd be posted to his site.

"I was a teen during the era of Is Anyone Up? and it’s wild to me thinking back about how so many people thought that website was cool and fun and normal. I remember being so scared I’d end up on it!" said one viewer.

Many praised Charlotte Laws, including actor Rahul Kohli.

Oh apologies, I figured these Netflix documentaries are consumed immediately. I’m currently watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet and this lady right here is like John Wick’s mum… incredible. pic.twitter.com/KiYUqiv1dRJuly 28, 2022 See more

"I just gotta say that mom is a BAD ASS BITCH and straight up went to war for her daughter and every other person impacted. I stan," one viewer (opens in new tab) said.

"So @CharlotteLaws you are truly incredible! Your daughter and dozens of other victims of Hunter Moore's are so lucky to have you in their corner. Your determination has gone on to help THOUSANDS of revenge porn victims. Laws now exist because of YOU!" another (opens in new tab)said.

Charlotte Laws when people tell her to stop fighting for victims. #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet pic.twitter.com/lxpuSO5TyDJuly 28, 2022 See more

Anyone else watching #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet ? Enjoy my crudely made attempt at a meme. @CharlotteLaws is amazing!! Thankful for such a powerful crusader. pic.twitter.com/thkmqYwfIXJuly 28, 2022 See more

A few were disappointed that the doc didn't delve deeper in terms of talking about the culture around revenge porn, with others commenting that we, as a society, are in need of a reset.

"I'm wildly provoked by the fact that The Most Hated Man on the Internet doesn't deal with the actual and very violent misogyny and sexism expressed, but some weird form of 'neutral' revenge porn, as if it just floats around out there on its own" commented one viewer (opens in new tab).

"What really gets me isn't just this despicable human being, but his thousands of followers who thinks it's OK to treat women like this. That's a whole cultural mindset that needs to be reset," said another.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is now streaming on Netflix. For more, check out our roundup of the best documentaries on Netflix.