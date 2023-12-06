Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery heads up the first wave of Millarworld titles coming from Dark Horse in 2024

Following the announcement yesterday that the Millarworld imprint is moving to Dark Horse Comics, the publisher has revealed the details of its first few releases, including a new launch and a slew of reissues.

Millar promised five new series in his tweets, and the first of those has now been announced as Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery by Millar and artist Valerio Giangiordano. Although no plot details or a release date have been announced, this will be the first new story for the character since January's Nemesis: Reloaded and the recent Big Game crossover. The remaining four titles will be announced in March.

Before that, however, will be new editions of the complete Nemesis: Reloaded arc, Night Club Volume 1, and trade paperbacks of the first two volumes of The Magic Order.

A series of oversized hardcover Dark Horse Library Editions are also coming soon. These will start with The Wanted & Big Game Library Edition, with Library Editions of The Ambassadors and The Magic Order to follow.

"Can I just say that I've been a Dark Horse fan since the beginning, and this has been a decades long love affair finally consummated?" Millar said in a statement. "I've loved what Mike and the team have been doing for years and so many of my friends are over there having a great time. I really just wanted to join the party and not only haul my massive, shelf-groaning library with me, but also commit to several years of really exciting stuff in the wake of our Big Game crossover event. We're launching five new titles in 2024, all of which will be revealed on March 21. Beyond this, I'm working hard on the 2025 launches right now, four completely new series you're going to love. This feels like a partnership made in heaven already and now the strikes are over and the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we can start to roll out all the associated shows and movies at Netflix too. I'm buzzing, but this might just be the booze."

Dark Horse president Mike Richardson added, "I've admired Mark's work for years and I'm very excited to bring his Millarworld of stories to Dark Horse. Mark's world-building and character creation has put him at the forefront of the comics industry and we couldn't be happier about welcoming him and his team to Dark Horse. As a big fan, I'm looking forward to seeing what surprises he has in store for us."

The Magic Order Volumes 1 and 2 are published by Dark Horse on June 25 and August 13 respectively. Nemesis: Reloaded is published on July 10, and Night Club Volume 1 comes out on July 30. The release dates of the various Library Editions and Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery have yet to be announced.

