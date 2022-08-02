Mark Millar's Nemesis returns with Batman artist in tow

Mark Millar’s Nemesis is returning to comics via Millar’s own Netflix subsidiary Millarworld. Nemesis is something of a vigilante villain, partially inspired by a twisted take on Batman, with Millar’s usual gonzo violence and dark subject matter packed in, as announced via CBR (opens in new tab).

For the return of Nemesis, Millar is teaming up with longtime on-again-off-again (and current) Batman artist Jorge Jiminez, who Millar calls "the best Batman artist of the century."

For his part, Jiminez returns Millar's effusive praise.

"He is not only a writer that I have admired for years, but he is also one of the titans of the comic book world," Jiminez states.

"In addition, Nemesis has everything I need to develop my style as an artist in a crazy, daring way and without filters."

(Image credit: Millarworld)

Nemesis was co-created by Millar and artist Steve McNiven, originally launching through Marvel's now dormant creator-owned line Icon. Initially billed with the line "What if Batman was the Joker?", the original Nemesis story focuses on the titular villain as he sets his sights on causing chaos and destruction in Washington DC.

Along with the returning Nemesis, Millarworld and Netflix have announced a brand new comic series titled Big Game, which Millar will create alongside X-Men artist Pepe Larraz.

"Pepe is, in my opinion, the greatest X-Men artist of all time," Millar states. "If you're going to steal, steal big so I went for Marvel's biggest player and DC's top dog."

Though no plot details or information about what the story entails were initially announced, it's now been revealed (via CBR (opens in new tab)) that Big Game will likely be a crossover between several Millarworld properties, perhaps including Nemesis.

Nemesis returns in January 2023. No release date for Big Game has been announced.

