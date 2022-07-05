NBA 2K23's cover star is Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the official cover star of NBA 2K23.

Developer 2K Games has finally unveiled the official cover star of the forthcoming NBA 2K23 as arguably its most famous player ever. Michael Jordan will grace the cover of the new game on both the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as well as the premium NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition.

"NBA 2K is excited to be able to showcase Jordan's greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history," reads a press release for the announcement, also revealing that NBA 2K23 will completely rebuild the popular Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11.

This leaves the question of who will appear on the cover of the standard version of NBA 2K23 unanswered. Over the past few years, 2K has typically used multiple cover athletes for various versions of NBA 2K, like using Luka Doncic for the standard edition of NBA 2K22, and recruiting Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the premium Anniversary Edition of the same game.

Speculation has been rampant over the past week or so as to who 2K would choose to grace the cover of NBA 2K23. Many speculated that Devin Booker would be the new cover star, while others pointed to Steph Curry, who actually broke the NBA record for the most threes in a whole year with 507 shots made.

Right now, there isn't a release date for NBA 2K23, but at least we know one of the cover stars who'll feature front and centre for the game.

Just earlier this year, NBA 2K's publisher was sued for $5 million over its use of loot boxes.