Naughty Dog axes multiplayer support for Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, and The Last of Us on PS3

The PS3's Uncharted and The Last of Us online communities are being forced into the current generation, as Naughty Dog is dropping online multiplayer support for Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, The Last of Us, and The Last of Us: Left Behind. We've had since early June to prepare for the move, and at 5pm PST on Tuesday, September 3, three of the PS3's most celebrated games will officially go offline.

If you'd like to dust off your PS3 and get in one more Uncharted or The Last of Us PS3 multiplayer session before blast-off, your ability to do so will depend on when you're reading this. As mentioned earlier, Naughty Dog has confirmed that Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, The Last of Us, and The Last of Us: Left Behind will lose online support at 5pm PST in the US on September 3. That means you'll have until 8pm on Tuesday if you're in EST, and 1am on Wednesday, September 4 if you're in the UK. Otherwise, you can rest easy knowing Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us still have full online multiplayer support on PS4, and it'll likely be years before that changes.

In a rather sweet gesture by Naughty Dog, all multiplayer DLC was made free when it was announced that online support for Uncharted and The Last of Us would soon be no more. Hopefully that enabled the last bastion of online PS3 players to get their fill before they're gently ushered into modernity.