You'll never guess the next streaming service in the works

We'll give you three guesses at the next streaming service in the works, but we guarantee you'll never get it, so let's just cut to the chase: NASA is launching not a space shuttle, but its own streamer.

Per the NASA site, the streamer, named NASA Plus, will be a "family-friendly," free service with no ads, and no subscription will be needed. It's set to feature live coverage and original video series that will give insight on NASA's missions, with a "handful" of new series said to be going live with the streamer. The service already has a pretty epic trailer, which you can watch above.

You'll be able to access it through the NASA App on iOS and Android, hardware including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, and via the web on mobile or desktop.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," said Marc Etkind, NASA's associate administrator, Office of Communications, in a statement. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

The news that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is moving into streaming is a little surprising, but, for all the sci-fi lovers out there, this app sounds pretty much perfect for a slice of real life space exploration – and something to help pass the time while we all wait for the likes of The Mandalorian season 4 and Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who debut. Personally, I want a show all about Curiosity Rover's adventures out on Mars, because I'm low-key obsessed with its adorable Twitter feed.

NASA is also giving its sites and app an overhaul, so it will be easier than ever to keep up with the agency's missions and research.

NASA Plus doesn't have a launch date just yet, but in the meantime, check out our guide to the best sci-fi movies ever to get in the mood for some spacefaring.