My favorite Xbox controller is making a comeback, and it’s immune to stick drift

Remember the original Xbox Controller S controller? You know, the one that you could actually hold properly if you had regular-sized hands? Well, a new version by Hyperkin is on the way, and it's the kind of CES 2024 news that appeals directly to my thumbs. Not only will it offer up a super authentic form factor and design that looks indistinguishable from the 2002 gamepad, but this version could outlast the rest of your controllers thanks to its anti-stick drift qualities.

It’s weird to think that an Xbox gamepad I used when I was 11 could be one of the best PC controllers in 2024. Yet, that’s exactly what might end up happening, even though the system it once belonged to is now in console Valhalla. At a glance, Hyperkin’s next recreation may look like a bit of a novelty, and not everyone is going to vibe with its 2000s aesthetic. However, this pad isn’t just a piece of palm-sized nostalgia, and I likely won’t be the only one potentially using it as my daily driver.

Announced via The Verge, the new “DuchesS” wired Xbox controller by Hyperkin is effectively a modern-day pad in disguise. In other words, it’ll connect to your Xbox Series X/S and gaming PC rather than Microsoft’s old console using USB, but otherwise retains the look and feel of something from 20 years ago. Contemporary additions to the ensemble include a 3.5mm audio jack, a central 'share' button, and a detachable USB-C cable. There's even a white version that'll avoid offending your Xbox Series S.

(Image credit: Hyperkin (Via The Verge))

Of course, this isn’t the first Xbox controller homage by Hyperkin. The company has previously taken a crack at making the best Xbox Series X controller by revising both the original chonky Duke pad and the iconic Xbox 360 controller. Normally, I’d imagine most players would automatically opt for that latter option, especially since it has a universally liked form factor. Yet, the DuchesS actually features newer tech inside, as it’s armed with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers. That’s a huge win in the fight against stick drift wear and tear, and something I imagine will win more people over.

Hyperkin hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, and the pad’s MSRP could factor into whether it’s worth picking up. After all, it’s not the only controller out there with hall effect qualities, as options like the GameSir T4 Kaleid already combat stick drift at a reasonable price. That said, if you’re like me, you’re probably just into the idea of using an old Xbox pad to pretend you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on a console from your childhood.

In association with ROG Ally.

Looking for more gamepads? Check out the best PS5 controllers b for console flavored options.