Musician King Princess couldn't call their song "PS5" because "Miss PlayStation herself" said no

Pop artist King Princess has revealed in a recent interview that they wanted to name the opening track of their new album " PS5 ", but PlayStation wouldn’t allow it.

Speaking on the Zane Lowe Interviews (opens in new tab) podcast, and highlighted by Lowe on TikTok (opens in new tab), King Princess talks about their new album 'Hold On Baby' and reveals that the first track on the album was originally going to be called "PS5" but had to be changed to 'I Hate Myself I Want To Party.’'

When asked why this didn’t end up being the case, King Princess said: "Well, I had to change it because it was called 'PS5' and Miss PlayStation herself said 'please no.'" According to the musician: "[PlayStation] told me the song is not enough about the PlayStation 5."

This makes a lot of sense when you realize there was another recently released song called "PS5" by another pop artist called Salem Ilese, made in collaboration with the kpop group Tomorrow x Together. This PS5 song does actually feature a few nods to gaming, including the words: "trophy" and "Fortnite."

Unfortunately for King Princess, the word "PS5" is only mentioned once in the chorus of their song, so it makes a little sense why Sony wasn’t happy with the song name. According to the album's description on Apple Music (opens in new tab), King Princess’ song 'I Hate Myself I Want To Party' was inspired by a time in the artist’s life when: "I was in New York, staying at my childhood home with my girlfriend and my best friend, literally playing PS5 every day" - which I guess is why they wanted to name the song "PS5."