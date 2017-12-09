Movies to watch on Blu-Ray and DVD: Dunkirk, Atomic Blonde, and more

Back in January 2017, Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge upheld the primacy of individual agency in the thick of World War 2’s extreme carnage. Potent though Gibson’s movie was, it surprised precisely no one when Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk turned out to be a more rigorous, restrained, tightly wound take on the war movie. Yet what remains mightily, startlingly impressive is the extent to which Nolan re-authors the well-trodden war movie as a thorough-going, suspense-fired study of survival, studded with his imprint from the off.

Even by Nolan’s attention-grabbing standards, Dunkirk’s opening is a statement of condensed purpose. A nerve’s-edge sense of mid-action tension is set as anxious soldiers in Dunkirk, 1940, watch pamphlets fall around them. The street-wide framing hints at a controlled POV that’s then shattered as enemy gunfire erupts from out of eye-shot. The survivor is Fionn Whitehead’s Tommy, though he barely scrapes it to safety as bullets splinter the fence he hides behind.

Tommy’s survival is out of luck, not pluck. Already, the film is hinting succinctly at the idea that war rewrites notions of agency, a theme extended as the soldiers queuing for rescue on the beach are soon jolted out of their very British formation. This is a film where character is shaped or shattered in and by action, not via notions of individualism or identity.

In the airborne plot thread, no one cares who Tom Hardy’s Farrier is until he puts on his mask. At sea, Cillian Murphy’s shell-shocked soldier is unnamed, unravelled (“He’s not himself,” Mark Rylance’s civilian sailboat rescuer Dawson says, tellingly). Alongside Tommy on the beach, Harry Styles’ Alex is barely recognisable as One Direction’s hair-flipping pin-up, the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ front lost to volleys of f-bombs and some extreme, war-tilted ideas on fairness.

The taste for counter-casting that inspired Nolan to reinvent Heath Ledger reaps rich benefits here. Murphy’s rangy physicality and piercing eyes are initially suppressed as he huddles in foetal position, face in hands. Hardy’s occasionally indulgent mannerisms are reined in, his expressive reserve finely focused by his pilot’s mask. Michael Caine reaches new levels of minimalism – he isn’t visible, just a voice on the radio but no less resonant for it.

Vision (and the lack of it) is among another of Nolan’s interrogations of transformative wartime experience. Kenneth Branagh’s pier-head Commander Bolton looks longingly homeward: “You can practically see it,” he says, though seeing ‘it’ gets him no closer. Farrier struggles to spot enemy planes from his limited-view cockpit. Later, blindness is established as a motif, suggesting the way war’s extremes exceed sensory grasp.

That impression extends to the film’s grip on temporality. Nolan retools the multi-tier timeframes of Inception and Interstellar by setting events on land, sea and air to different time-scales. And it extends to the work of three MVPs, DoP Hoyte van Hoytema and composers Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch, who achieve fine balancing acts by unleashing disorientating audio-visual broadsides without flagging up their virtuosity.

Van Hoytema navigates the clarity of beach-wide compositions, panic-lashed torpedo-strike set-pieces and IMAX-tooled views from a Spitfire, breaking ground at each step without ever losing any sense of visceral experience. If we’re far from the show-off Dunkirk sequence in Joe Wright’s Atonement, we’re also far from the slaughter-porn of some war movies that emerged in the wake of Saving Private Ryan. Gory overkill is rejected, the impact sharpened by Nolan’s pruning of indulgence.

Just as Nolan’s script never pauses for decorative speeches, so that sense of focus is tightened by a score that assumes double duty as an integrated soundscape. Mixing organic-electronic extremes with Elgar’s elegant ‘Nimrod’, Zimmer and Wallfisch’s barrages of on-point experimentalism are made to match the creaking roll of sinking ships, the strain of metal on metal, the panic of air running out.

Morality, sentimentality and toilet etiquette are rigorously rewritten in this panic-attack context, though Nolan decimates notions that he’s a cold fish with some well-deployed emotional strikes. Bolton’s eyes welling, Farrier’s stirring Han Solo moment, and a kindly lie told by Dawson’s son are perfectly pitched grace notes. One character is dubbed a “hero” in a newspaper headline too, though Nolan largely rejects abstractions about heroism for deeper insights into how the crossfire of unprecedented experience can re-shape action and identity.

What it all adds up to is a war movie like no other, right down to its climactic note of dazed reserve. “All we did is survive,” someone comments. “That’s enough,” comes the reply. Nolan makes survival seem like the most apposite tale to tell in this context: and it’s one that ought to be enough, surely, to bring home a few Oscars in March. Bonus feature(tte)s plot the achievement from creation to conclusion, spanning land, sea and air.

EXTRAS: Featurettes

Director: Christopher Nolan; Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Mark Rylance; Digital HD release: December 12, 2017; DVD, BD, 4K release: December 18, 2017

Kevin Harley