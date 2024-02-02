5 movies and TV shows to watch after Netflix’s newest crime drama Griselda

Netflix's newest cartel crime drama Griselda has proven to be a big hit, currently sitting on the streamer's number 1 spot with a staggering 20.6 million views and 113.8 million viewing hours in just one week, and scoring an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score on debut .

The highly addictive show starring Sofia Vergara as the queenpin, follows the real-life story of Griselda Blanco as she flees Columbia and sets up her own drug empire in Miami, Florida. But with the limited series being only 6 episodes long, it's only natural for audiences to want more. Well don't worry, we have got you covered. Here are 5 of the best and most thrilling crime movies and TV shows ready to watch after Griselda.

Narcos

(Image credit: Netflix)

Created by the same minds behind Griselda, Narcos follows one of the most prolific drug lords in history, Pablo Escobar. Starring The Last of Us ’ Pedro Pascal and Diego Luna as American DEA agents in the heart of Columbia, we see the pair desperately fighting against the drug war at the same time as cartel king Escobar (Wagner Moura) rises to fame. Much like Griselda, this gritty crime series reveals the dark underbelly of the cocaine trade, and gives us a real and multi-dimensional glimpse at a man who has been for so long been glamorized in the media.

Narcos is available to stream on Netflix right now.

Narcos 8.8/10 Watch at Netflix

Scarface

(Image credit: Universal)

Now we don't know if there is a single person left who hasn't seen this classic Al Pacino flick, but after watching Griselda we advise you to have another watch just to see how many similarities the queen pin has to Tony Montanna. Alongside his close friend, Colombian immigrant Montanna (Pacino) sets out to build a drug empire in Miami, but as his power grows, so does his brutality and ego - sound familiar? Considered one of the best ‘80s movies, Scarface also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as one of the most iconic mob wives in cinematic history.

Scarface is available to stream on Netflix right now. For more on the movie, read our interview with Al Pacino and the cast of Scarface here .

Queen of the South

(Image credit: NBC Studios)

If you’re looking to indulge in another tale following a formidable female drug lord then you’re in luck, as USA Network’s Queen of the South is just that. Adapted from a telenovela, the series centers around Teresa (Alice Braga) forced to flee from Mexico to the US after her drug dealer boyfriend gets murdered by the cartel. Whilst across the border, she uses her charisma and charms to build her own drug distributing organization which presents her with more problems and attracts the attention of covert government forces. Are we having deja vu right now?

Queen of the South is available to stream on Netflix right now.

Sicario

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The second movie on this list provides the most brutal and ugly insight into the drug underworld that we have seen in cinema. Starring Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, the flick follows a female FBI agent on an undercover mission targeting a Mexican drug lord, whose ethics are challenged when the operation goes south. Like Griselda, Sicario looks at the messy relationship and the struggles between law enforcement and drug organizations, and the civilians who get caught in the middle.

Sicario is available to stream on Netflix right now. For more see our review for Sicario 2 and updates on the third instalment .

Dexter

(Image credit: IMDb)

This one is a bit of a wild card as Dexter doesn’t actually center around drugs, not exactly. But one thing both series share is the beautiful, and rather chaotic South Florida setting mixed with an overwhelming bout of criminal activity. Starring Michael C. Hall, the show follows Dexter Morgan a forensic technician who works for the Miami Police Department by day, and a crazed homicidal maniac by night. Much like Griselda, Dexter is wrapped up in a brutal world he is desperate to control, whilst holding onto whatever piece of humanity he may have left.

Dexter is available to stream on Paramount Plus right now.