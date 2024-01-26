New Netflix series from the team behind Narcos debuts to impressive Rotten Tomatoes score

New Netflix series Griselda is streaming now, and the crime drama is a hit with critics.

The show, created by Narcos co-creators Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, sees Sofia Vergara play Griselda Blanco, a real-life Colombian drug lord also known as the Cocaine Godmother, and the series follows her life in '70s and '80s Miami as she creates one of the most powerful cartels in history.

The show currently has a critics' score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with overwhelming acclaim for Vergara's performance. According to our review, the show "lacks the grit of most cartel dramas, Vergara's performance steals the show, making this miniseries a worthy, yet different addition to the genre."

Decider 's Joel Keller agrees, writing, "While there are parts of Griselda that feels like a generic cartel drama, Sofia Vergara’s fierce performance in the title role demands our attention, as well as helping the show move along at a confident pace."

Variety 's Aramide Tinubu, meanwhile, praises the show for being "fast-paced and well-acted", writing that it's "brutal, fascinating and full of high drama."

"Fact or fiction, Vergara’s performance casts a sharp light on how she has been underutilized in her career, and just how long a shadow she can cast with production power and a team that knows and pushes her potential," writes IndieWire 's Proma Khosla, and Evening Standard 's Nick Clark agrees. "Vergara herself is superb, if completely unrecognizable under heavy prosthetics… her charisma still shines through, this is Vergara's show 100 per cent," he writes.

All six episodes of Griselda are streaming now. For more, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.