Movie fans share their favorite funniest moments of 2023 – from Barbie to Dungeons & Dragons

By Lauren Milici
published

So much Kenergy

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Movie fans are sharing the funniest cinematic moments from 2023 thus far – and we're not surprised to see Ryan Gosling's Ken top the list. We rounded up some of the top choices, which include everything from Dungeons & Dragons to Oppenheimer.

The original tweet in question contains a moment from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith. Fans also cited another funny moment, in which a tiny Bradley Cooper appears. The script was co-written by Chris McKay, who is no stranger to comedic moments especially having directed the Nicolas Cage vampire comedy Renfield.

This moment was actually ad-libbed by Ryan Gosling, with each take including a different reaction. We're glad "sublime" made the cut.

"That one moment with Helen Mirren’s voiceover in Barbie," one person wrote. At one point in the movie, when Barbie says she isn't pretty anymore, the film pauses to break the fourth wall and say, "Note to the filmmakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point." Several other people also mentioned the use of Matchbox Twenty's "Push" in the film, which is hilariously sung by Gosling.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hit theaters last month, and has already spawned a planned sequel and two-season show featuring the entire voice cast. The screenplay was partially written by funny man Seth Rogen, which which makes perfect sense.

While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was a rather heartbreaking drama, Benny Safdie delivered a comical performance as theoretical physicist Edward Teller – who was quite the character in real life.

The Flash has quite the unexpected opening sequence, which involves Barry Allen saving a horde of flying babies – and placing one safely into a microwave. At one point, the babies fall from the hospital in slow motion – adding a sense of both terror and complete absurdity.

