Movie fans share their favorite funniest moments of 2023 – from Barbie to Dungeons & Dragons

Movie fans are sharing the funniest cinematic moments from 2023 thus far – and we're not surprised to see Ryan Gosling's Ken top the list. We rounded up some of the top choices, which include everything from Dungeons & Dragons to Oppenheimer.

What's the funniest movie moment of the year so far?This has to be up there: pic.twitter.com/uvC9LokqOzSeptember 3, 2023 See more

The original tweet in question contains a moment from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith. Fans also cited another funny moment, in which a tiny Bradley Cooper appears. The script was co-written by Chris McKay, who is no stranger to comedic moments especially having directed the Nicolas Cage vampire comedy Renfield.

I think Ken shouting “SUBLIME!” has to be up there along with the whole musical sequence pic.twitter.com/mYOLsboUmVSeptember 5, 2023 See more

This moment was actually ad-libbed by Ryan Gosling, with each take including a different reaction. We're glad "sublime" made the cut.

"That one moment with Helen Mirren’s voiceover in Barbie," one person wrote. At one point in the movie, when Barbie says she isn't pretty anymore, the film pauses to break the fourth wall and say, "Note to the filmmakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point." Several other people also mentioned the use of Matchbox Twenty's "Push" in the film, which is hilariously sung by Gosling.

This is up there too -- and a bunch of other #MutantMayhem moments - the turtles discovering they have no last names, so make them up. "Nado.. NAHHHDOOOOH (laughs)" pic.twitter.com/OpeN0iZpZqSeptember 3, 2023 See more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hit theaters last month, and has already spawned a planned sequel and two-season show featuring the entire voice cast. The screenplay was partially written by funny man Seth Rogen, which which makes perfect sense.

The funniest moment is him. Just him. pic.twitter.com/QZY26R6MuySeptember 3, 2023 See more

While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was a rather heartbreaking drama, Benny Safdie delivered a comical performance as theoretical physicist Edward Teller – who was quite the character in real life.

I know we're not supposed to mention it, but that slow mo sequence at the hospital at the start of The Flash was by far one of the funniest this year. pic.twitter.com/tS5LYNMlKySeptember 5, 2023 See more

The Flash has quite the unexpected opening sequence, which involves Barry Allen saving a horde of flying babies – and placing one safely into a microwave. At one point, the babies fall from the hospital in slow motion – adding a sense of both terror and complete absurdity.

