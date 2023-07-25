My favorite Barbie joke is even better on the soundtrack

If you’re anything like me, you’ve likely been playing the Barbie soundtrack on a loop this week. What Was I Made For? Superb. Lizzo’s Pink? Kool. I’m Just Ken? Well, duh.

But it’s actually Ryan Gosling’s cover of Matchbox Twenty’s 'Push' that’s already reserved a spot in my year’s Spotify Wrapped playlist. Not only is it a capital-B Banger, it also expands on my favorite – and partially obscured – joke from the movie.

During Ken’s fire pit serenade of Barbie (Margot Robbie), he goes into full-on warbling mode, mirroring Matchbox Twenty lead Rob Thomas’ distinctive twang. It’s faintly noticeable in the final cut, though the focus of the scene quickly turns to Margot Robbie’s voiceover. Boot up the full song on the soundtrack, however, and you’ll see how hard Ryan Gosling brings the Kenergy.

It’s the pronunciation of ‘granted’ that never fails to make me laugh – even after countless plays. The first one is great, the second one borders on hilariously indecipherable. Yes, it’s a little bit mean-spirited towards Rob Thomas, but he seems to have taken it in his stride – performing the song as tribute to Ryan Gosling at a recent concert.

"I did this thinking I’d be the butt of the joke," Thomas told USA Today. "And I was fine with that."

My second favorite Barbie joke – in case you were wondering – is the Helen Mirren interjection about Margot Robbie’s looks. But that impact lessens on each repeat viewing. ‘Grantehhh’ is (probably) going to be funny forever.

And if the Academy needed any more, ahem, pushing, ‘Push’ is peppered with pitch-perfect Ryan Gosling deliveries throughout, whether it’s the opening side-mouthed chorus through to his butchering of "saying nice things to me" later on. I don’t think anyone has ever had a better words-to-laughs hit rate in a song.

