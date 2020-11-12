Mortal Kombat reboot delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic

Mortal Kombat fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see the newest movie based on the iconic fighting franchise.

According to Todd Garner, the film's producer, the film will now be delayed indefinitely delayed due to the current pandemic. Garner revealed this when answering a fan question on Twitter.

"We always planned for it [and] thought we would do it in March," said Garner, answering a question about surprise reveals for the movie. "The pandemic had other plans. We won't have a release date for the movie until theatres re-open. Same for [the] trailer." Garner also confirmed that they were in the process of re-shooting some parts of the film.

This marks the latest impact that the COVID pandemic has had on the film industry, leading to a number of release date delays and changes to accommodate the various quarantines and shutdowns that the pandemic has caused. Many movie theatres around the world still remain closed, only adding incentive for studios to put off releasing films at the current time.

The Mortal Kombat reboot film was the latest film to be made about the franchise, and the first live action film for the series since 1997. The movie is set to be directed by Simon McQuoid, with a screenplay from Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. While it's the third film for the game series overall, it's also considered a reboot to the film universe for the series. Fans will now have to look forward to when movie theaters open en masse once again before they can hope to see the new movie.