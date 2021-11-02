The moon tries to kill us in the trailer for Roland Emmerich's next disaster movie

Roland Emmerich's movies have seen the Earth's population ravaged by aliens, Godzilla, and climate change. Now, the moon's coming for us.

Aptly titled Moonfall, the new disaster movie centers on a former astronaut (Halle Berry) who believes she can save the world after the moon is knocked from its axis and sent hurtling toward us. Teaming up with the only two people – played by Patrick Wilson and Game of Thrones' John Bradley – who believe she can stop the Earth's impending demise, the trio set out for space, and discover that there's more to the moon than anyone ever imagined.

The Moonfall trailer offers some clues as to what the moon's big secret happens to be – and the answer's aliens. The moon appears to be a mothership for a group of terrifying extraterrestrial beings, which will no doubt mean that we can expect some wild CGI hijinks in the upcoming movie. The trailer hints at space warfare, huge waves crashing into buildings, and a fair few conspiracy theories.

Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland all star in the movie. Josh Gad was originally meant to have a leading role, though was replaced by Bradley. Emmerich directs – and, in case you're not aware of the filmmaker's previous efforts, they include Godzilla (1998), Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012. We sense a theme...

The movie touches down on Earth on February 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out our list of the best post-apocalypse movies – because, yes, we really do have that list.