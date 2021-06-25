Moon Knight #1 coming with 22 covers (and counting)

Marvel Comics' Moon Knight returns this summer in a new series, with a slightly revised mission. Writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat) and artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) are on the case beginning with July 21's Moon Knight #1, where the Fist of Khonshu will become a protector of the night - and those who travel during that time.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible,' reads Marvel's description of Moon Knight #1. "The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god.

"But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night."

This dominion over the night will extend to protecting creatures of the night such as vampires, which puts him at odds with others who have a more stringent interpretation of their god, Khonshu - who has a centuries-old animosity towards vampires. These followers, called the Hunter's Moon, plan to 'correct' Moon Knight's latest actions and, in Marvel's words, "bring him back to the right path - whatever it might take."

This isn't the first clash he's had against other followers of Khonshu. He recently imprisoned Khonshu after the Egyptian god used him to try to take over the world in the Avengers storyline 'Age of Khonshu.'

"I'm very excited to be working with Alessandro Cappuccio on the continuing adventures of one of Marvel's biggest messes - Moon Knight! In the wake of his disastrous attempt to take over the world in the 'Age of Khonshu,' Marc Spector (et al) has retreated to what he knows - busting heads on the streets," stated MacKay in the series' announcement.

Moon Knight #1 will be emblazoned with a Steve McNiven primary cover (seen above), and Marvel is offering variant cover editions with art from Alex Garner (a Big Times Collectibles exclusive), John Romita Jr. (two versions), EM Gist, Kyle Hotz, Gerardo Zaffino, Skottie Young, Elizabeth Torque, Bill Sienkiewicz (a 'Hidden gem' piece of art), Todd Nauck (a Headshot-themed variant), Pepe Larraz (for Captain America's 80th anniversary), Gabriele Dell'Otto, Marco Mastrazzo (two versions), Mike Mayhew (two versions), David Mack (two versions), Mico Suayan, and Tyler Kirkham (two versions).

Take a look:

Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Moon Knight #1 variant covers Image 2 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 13 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 14 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 16 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 18 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 19 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 20 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 21 of 21 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The new series is coming just in time to coincide with the upcoming Moon Knight television show starring Oscar Isaac airing in 2022 on Disney Plus.

Moon Knight #1 goes on sale on July 21.