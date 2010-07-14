Monster Hunter invades the Smash Brothers Arena

There’s nothing gamers love more than a good crossover, and I’m not particularly picky about whether it’sofficial or not. Especially when that crossover appears in-game and in motion. Of all games,Super Smash Bros. Brawlmay be the least in need of another character, yet I still tip my hat to DragonRage’s excellent addition. The guy noticed thatMontster Hunter Triused some of the same model files as Brawl, then went ahead and inserted a desert stage, as well as the colossal Jhen Moran into an already overcrowded arena! Kudos to you, Mister.



Above: I highly doubt this is endorsedby Nintendo or Capcom... but it should be

Jul 13, 2010

