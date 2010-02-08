Monday Link-A-Mania

First Stars Sign Up For The Thing

Death Proof’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton (who was Owen Lars in Revenge Of The Sith) will star in the prequel to The Thing, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision Blog . The film, which is believed to be about the events that happened in the wrecked Norwegian camp in Antartica which is seen at the beginning of the 1982 John Carpenter version of The Thing, is being directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen from a script by Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore and Eric Heisserer. Winstead will play a PhD candidate who joins the Norwegian research team in Antarctica after it discovers an alien ship in the ice. When a trapped organism is freed and begins a series of attacks, she is forced to team with a blue-collar mercenary helicopter pilot (Edgerton) to stop the rampage. Shooting is scheduled to begin on 15 March.

Cameron On Avatar Sequels

In an interview posted on Coming Soon James Camerons reveals a few more titbits about Avatar sequels: "Yeah, I definitely have a story arc in mind for the second film and even on a very vague base for a third film. That doesn't mean we'll do a third film - it doesn't mean we'll stop at a third film. We'll just have to see where it goes." He also says that it hasn’t been decided yet whether Avatar II or another project will be his next directing project.

Meanwhile Avatar has finally been knocked off the number one spot at the US box office after a mighty seven week run in pole position. Not that anyone is going to be disappointed with second place takings of $23.6 million for a film on its eighth week of release. It was dislodged by romantic drama Dear John. Worldwide Avatar has now taken over $2.2 billion.

FlashForward Loses Another Showrunner

Beleaguered SF series FlashForward has just lost its second showrunner in one season, reports Deadline Hollywood . Marc Guggenheim exited in October, leaving David Goyer to run the show, but now Goyer has up sticks as well, claiming his movie commitments make it impossible for him to concentrate on the show. Deadline Hollywood also claims that Goyer is now working with Jonathan Nolan on the sequel to Dark Knight.

Lost Actor Gets Hawaii Five-O Role

Daniel Dae Kim – Jin in Lost and Gavin Park in Angel – has nabbed a role in the new TV remake of Hawaii Five-0, which is being scripted by Star Trek scribes Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. He will play Detective Chin Ho Kelly, a role played in the original series by Kam Fong. According to The Hollywood Reporter Moonlight star Alex O'Loughlin continues to be in talks for the lead role of Steve McGarrett.

Daredevil Movie Reboot

Fox/New Regency has just announced that it will be rebooting the Daredevil franchise with David Scarpa (The Day the Earth Stood Still) set to pen the script, according to Latino Review .

Twilight Werewolf To Stretch himself In New Role

No, Robert Pattinson hasn’t been asked to use a second expression. Taylor Lautner will go from a playing a werewolf to star in Stretch Armstrong, a film based on the ’70s toy – an action figure with elastic arms (look, we didn’t have computer games in those days – Armstrong was great, okay!). According to Latino Review , the film will be in 3D and be directed by Peter (Hancock) Berg.