New trailer for Godzilla spin-off series see Kurt Russell try to save the world from monsters

A new trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is here – and Kurt Russell is here to save us from Godzilla.

"The world is on fire," Lee Shaw (Russell) echoes throughout the trailer. After surviving the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, Cate (Anna Sawai) decides to delve into her family's mysterious past and investigate the corporation known as Monarch. All roads lead to Russell's Shaw, the good guy who the bad guys (well, the human ones) are all afraid of. There's a lot of rain, people running for their lives, and lava – in classic disaster movie fashion.

Per the official synopsis, the series sees two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Real-life father-and-son Wyatt and Kurt Russell play past and present versions of Shaw, with the series partially taking place half a century earlier.

The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) serve as co-showrunners. WandaVision's Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes of the ten-episode season.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is part of Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse – which began in 2014 with Godzilla and continued with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the next one in tow.

The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are set to hit Apple TV Plus on November 17, with each following episode premiering weekly. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.