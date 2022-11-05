Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition players to get bonus XP tokens

The studio developing the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2, is giving bonus XP tokens to "all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition" after "confusion" arose about an in-game store exclusive reward.

"We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game-store exclusive award for the Vault Edition," the statement reads. It's been posted across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab)'s social media channels.

"Therefore, we've decided to reward all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition with 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens."

The statement ends by confirming that "current owners who have not already received the tokens should expect to see them in their account over the next 48 hours".

An update on the Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare2 Vault Edition. pic.twitter.com/hfax5ilyaHNovember 4, 2022 See more

ICYMI, earlier today we reported that Modern Warfare 2 players were calling on Infinity Ward to fix its "broken" aim assist (opens in new tab).

Players have been peppering developer Infinity Ward's social media channels and subreddit communities to flag the issue, saying that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's is too "overpowered" and requires rebalancing for players on crossplay servers.

Not everyone agrees, though. Some users have shared videos of themselves (opens in new tab) trying to replicate the issue and insist there is no "aim bot", which makes for some very divisive commentary in the responses of posts on both sides of the issue.

It's one of a myriad of issues Modern Warfare 2 has experienced since launch, including a bug that forced Infinity Ward to disable Modern Warfare 2's attachment tuning (opens in new tab) "until further notice" after players began reporting crashes. It was only re-enabled yesterday (November 4).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward also recently disabled its ping system (opens in new tab) after complaints about a "wallhack" bug began to surface. While there's been no formal word from Infinity Ward or any updates posted on the Modern Warfare 2 social media channels, players noticed that the ping system had stopped working just a few hours after the game launched.

"In a post-Warzone world, the mainline Call of Duty games have felt directionless," we said in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review (opens in new tab). "It's as if they struggled to reckon with the standard set by Modern Warfare, and with a battle royale that thrived in the years it was allowed to build upon those foundations.

"Modern Warfare 2 is both the natural evolution of where Infinity Ward left off in 2019, and a fantastic starting point for Warzone 2. Admittedly, the faster, more unflinching approach to firefights won't be for everybody, but it's a hell of a time if you can lock in with its rhythm."