Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content not showing up? Here's what to do

Today finally sees the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), and while it's a day that fans of Activision's shooter series have long been looking forward to, the occasion has been slightly sullied for some who've opted for the Vault Edition on PlayStation consoles.

This $100 version comes with a one-season Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators, and other goodies. But after booting up the game, many players have found that this extra content isn’t showing up.

Luckily, Infinity Ward has a quick and easy fix if you find yourself missing any Vault Edition items or the Oni Operator, earned by pre-ordering the game digitally through the PS Store.

In a tweet, the Modern Warfare 2 developer explained that you’ll need to restore licenses to solve the issue. To do this, simply go to your PlayStation console’s settings menu and find “Users and Accounts”. This will bring up a list of sub-categories, and you’ll want to select “Other”. Then navigate to “Restore Licenses”, and voila, the Vault Edition extras and pre-order content should now be visible.

Looking at the comments on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit (opens in new tab), this seems to have fixed the issue for most players, although some note that the content didn’t appear until after they’d restarted their console, so it’s worth giving that a try if you’re still having issues.

In other Modern Ware 2 news, players who received early copies of the physical version have reported that the PS5 disc contains just 72.23MB of data, meaning that basically the whole game still has to be downloaded, which isn’t great news if you’ve not got super speedy broadband.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Infinity Ward about how the Modern Warfare 2 campaign seeks to strike a balance between provocation and pleasure.